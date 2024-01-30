Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jay Shah likely to resign as ACC President to run for ICC Chairman post: Report

    Should Jay Shah secure the ICC Chairman position, he would join the ranks of N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as the third Indian to hold this prestigious role within the International Cricket Council.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    In a significant development within the cricketing sphere, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is reportedly eyeing the prestigious post of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in November later this year. Should Shah decide to contest for the position, it is anticipated that he stands a strong chance of clinching the election at the ICC.

    The upcoming Annual General Meetings (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council is slated to take place in Bali, Indonesia, on January 30 and 31. While the primary agenda revolves around deliberations on broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup, an unofficial discussion concerning Jay Shah's tenure as the ACC President and his potential bid for the ICC Chairman position is also anticipated.

    Jay Shah's probable candidacy for the ICC Chairman role necessitates his departure from the ACC President's post. The ACC Presidency follows a rotational pattern among full members every two years, with Shah currently serving his second consecutive term. However, his aspiration for the ICC Chairmanship could prompt him to relinquish his current ACC position. If he emerges victorious in the ICC Chairman election, he will be required to also step down as BCCI secretary.

    “The outcome of the ACC meeting will provide indications about various leadership roles in world cricket,” Cricbuzz asserted in its report. Presently, the ICC Chairman's position is occupied by New Zealand administrator Greg Barclay, who assumed office in November 2020.

    Jay Shah's rise in cricket administration is noteworthy, considering his background and swift ascent within the BCCI hierarchy. As the son of Amit Shah, India's Minister of Home Affairs, Jay Shah's foray into cricket administration commenced in 2009 as an executive board member of the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, he assumed the role of joint secretary at the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in 2013, overseeing the construction of the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

    His tenure within the BCCI began in 2015, initially serving on the finance and marketing committees before being elected as the BCCI Secretary in 2019. In January 2021, Jay Shah assumed the mantle of ACC President, further solidifying his stature within the cricketing fraternity.

    Should Jay Shah secure the ICC Chairman position, he would join the ranks of N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as the third Indian to hold this prestigious role within the International Cricket Council.

    As cricket enthusiasts await the outcome of the ACC meeting and Jay Shah's potential candidacy for the ICC Chairman position, the cricketing world braces for potential shifts in leadership dynamics at the highest echelons of the sport.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
