Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman, says goal is to make cricket 'more popular than ever before'

Jay Shah, the current honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been elected unopposed as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Jay Shah, the current honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been elected unopposed as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He will officially take over the role on December 1, 2024.

Shah's election comes in the wake of current ICC Chair Greg Barclay's decision not to seek a third term. Barclay, who has led the ICC since November 2020, announced earlier this month that he would step down at the end of his tenure in November.

As the sole nominee for the position, Shah emphasized his dedication to expanding cricket's global presence and popularity, particularly with the sport's upcoming inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

"I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated.

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before."

Shah also highlighted the significance of cricket's inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics, describing it as a pivotal moment for the sport. "While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways."

Jay Shah will step down from his current role as BCCI secretary, a position he has held since 2019, at the Board's Annual General Meeting scheduled for the end of next month or October.

Shah, who currently chairs the ICC's influential Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) sub-committee, a role he assumed in 2022, will leave this position as he transitions to his new responsibilities as ICC Independent Chair.

Latest Videos