Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman, says goal is to make cricket 'more popular than ever before'

    Jay Shah, the current honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been elected unopposed as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

    Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman, says humbled by the nomination snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 8:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 8:24 PM IST

    Jay Shah, the current honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been elected unopposed as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He will officially take over the role on December 1, 2024.

    Shah's election comes in the wake of current ICC Chair Greg Barclay's decision not to seek a third term. Barclay, who has led the ICC since November 2020, announced earlier this month that he would step down at the end of his tenure in November.

    As the sole nominee for the position, Shah emphasized his dedication to expanding cricket's global presence and popularity, particularly with the sport's upcoming inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

    "I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated.

    "I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before."

    Shah also highlighted the significance of cricket's inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics, describing it as a pivotal moment for the sport. "While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways."

    Jay Shah will step down from his current role as BCCI secretary, a position he has held since 2019, at the Board's Annual General Meeting scheduled for the end of next month or October.

    Shah, who currently chairs the ICC's influential Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) sub-committee, a role he assumed in 2022, will leave this position as he transitions to his new responsibilities as ICC Independent Chair.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sanjay Bangar feels Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli can have long careers like Sachin Tendulkar scr

    Sanjay Bangar feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can have long careers like Sachin Tendulkar

    cricket Bangladesh cricket team rally behind Shakib Al Hasan amid murder allegation scr

    Bangladesh cricket team rally behind Shakib Al Hasan amid murder allegation

    cricket Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests scr

    Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests

    cricket Spain Sets New World Record with 14 Consecutive T20I Wins scr

    Spain surpass India, sets new World Record in T20 cricket

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement snt

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement

    Recent Stories

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE for these users! A step-by-step guide to use it gcw

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE! A step-by-step guide to use it

    5 EASY steps to create an IRCTC account gcw

    5 EASY steps to create an IRCTC account

    Telegram ban in India? 7 alternative messaging apps to consider vkp

    Telegram ban in India? 7 alternative messaging apps to consider

    Kerala: Two separate road accidents leave 1 dead in Palakkad, 2 severely injured in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

    Kerala: Two separate road accidents leave 1 dead in Palakkad, 2 severely injured in Thiruvananthapuram

    How to easily book confirmed tatkal tickets with THESE tips? gcw

    How to easily book confirmed tatkal tickets with THESE tips?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon