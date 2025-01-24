ICC Test Team of 2024: Jasprit Bumrah among three Indians included in prestigious XI

India have three representatives in the ICC Test Team of the year, the second most for a team after England.

Three Indian players, including pacer spearhead Jasprit Burmah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal have been included in the ICC Test Team of the Year 2024 on Friday, January 24.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have picked the best players in different roles based on their performances in the longest format of the game throughout the calendar year. Australian captain Pat Cummins has been named as the skipper of the Test team, being the only player from his country in the line-up. England have four players - Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, and Jamie Smith, the most from any team.

New Zealand have two players in the Test team of the year, including Kane Williamson and Matt Henry. The middle-order Kamindu Mendis is the only representative from Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, South Africa, Pakistan, and West Indies didn’t have any players picked by the International Cricket Council in the Test Team of the year. India have three representatives in the squad, the second most for a team after England.

Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker in Tests last year, taking 71 wickets, including 5 fifers and 4 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.92 in 13 matches. The 31-year-old had an outstanding Test tour of Australia as he was the highest wicket-taker of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, claiming record-breaking 32 wickets, including three-wicket hauls, at an outstanding average of 13.06 in nine innings. Given his scintillating performance, Bumrah was awarded Player of the Series despite India losing the Border-Gavaskar series for the first time in 10 years.

Ravindra Jadeja was the fifth highest wicket-taker in Tests last year, taking 48 wickets, including a fifer and three four-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.29 in 12 matches. He also scored 527 runs, including a century, at an average of 29.27. In Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jadeja scored 135 runs and picked 4 wickets,

Yashasvi Jaiswal had an incredible year of his Test career, amassing 1478, including 3 centuries and nine fifties, at an average of 54.74 in 15 matches. The England Test series became a turning point of his career, aggregating 712 runs, including two double centuries and a century, at an average of 89 in five matches. In Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jaiswal was the highest run-getter for India, amassing 391 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 43.44 in five matches.

ICC Test Team Of The Year:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ben Duckett (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Harry Brook (England), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Jamie Smith (England) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Pat Cummins (Australia) (c), Matt Henry (New Zealand), Jasprit Bumrah (India).

