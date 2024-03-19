Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Stop calling me King it's embarrassing, just call me Virat': RCB star Kohli's request to fans (WATCH)

    At the glittering RCB Unbox Event 2024 held on Tuesday in Chinnaswamy Stadium, superstar Virat Kohli requested his fans to stop calling him 'King' as it left him embarrassed. "Just call me Virat," the batting icon added.

    ipl 2024 'Stop calling me King it's embarrassing, just call me Virat': RCB star Kohli's request to fans (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 9:00 PM IST

    In a momentous occasion at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) transformed into Royal Challengers Bengaluru, unveiling a fresh identity marked by vibrant blue, red, and gold colors. Amidst the festivities, RCB's men's and women's teams came together to celebrate the triumph of the women's team in the WPL, showcasing a unified spirit of achievement and camaraderie.

    The event kicked off with electrifying performances from renowned artists Raghu Dixit and Norwegian DJ Allan Walker, setting the stage for the unveiling of RCB's new colors and name. However, amidst the grandeur, it was a humble request from RCB's iconic captain, Virat Kohli, that resonated with fans worldwide.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore officially renamed Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru'; new logo unveiled

    Addressing the crowd, Kohli expressed his discomfort with the moniker "King" and urged everyone to simply address him as "Virat."

    "Lovely to be back again," said Kohli when host Danish Sait asked, "How is the King feeling?"

    "You need to stop calling me King. Feel embarrassed to be called King, it's very embarrassing. Just call me Virat," the Indian batting legend added.

    The Chinnaswamy Stadium was transformed into a spectacle, resembling a WWE PPV event, as preparations unfolded to welcome fans and dignitaries. A special stage adorned with a larger-than-life Kohli poster stood as a testament to the fervent enthusiasm of Bengaluru's loyal supporters, eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved cricketing icon.

    Amidst the excitement, a lineup of celebrity performances and player interactions awaited attendees, promising an unforgettable experience. Faf du Plessis, alongside other key figures from RCB's leadership, graced the occasion, further elevating the sense of anticipation and anticipation surrounding the team's new chapter.

    Meanwhile, on the field, preparations were already in full swing as Kohli and Du Plessis led the team through rigorous training sessions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli's return to the field was met with enthusiasm as he actively participated in drills and training exercises, showcasing his unwavering commitment to excellence.

    Also read: IPL 2024: RCB men's team give guard of honour to women's team for clinching WPL title (WATCH)

    As RCB embarks on this new journey as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the essence of humility and authenticity embodied by Virat Kohli serves as a guiding light for the team, epitomizing the values of sportsmanship and camaraderie that define the spirit of cricket. With a fresh identity and renewed determination, RCB looks poised to make waves in the upcoming season, fueled by the unwavering support of its passionate fans and the collective resolve of its players and management.

    The team is now gearing up for the IPL 2024 opener in Chennai, where they will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (March 22).

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 9:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore officially renamed Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru'; new logo unveiled snt

    IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore officially renamed Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru'; new logo unveiled

    Cricket IPL 2024: RCB men's team give guard of honour to women's team for clinching WPL title (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: RCB men's team give guard of honour to women's team for clinching WPL title (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB superstar Virat Kohli's entry at Chinnaswamy stadium sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: 'RCB, RCB' chants galore as Virat Kohli and Co. make way to Chinnaswamy stadium (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making

    IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making

    Duckling would never forget how to swim Sidhu on returning to commentary box after decade for IPL 2024 snt

    'Duckling would never forget how to swim': Sidhu on returning to commentary box after decade for IPL 2024

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi should be shot in the skull': RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav's shocker (WATCH) gcw

    'PM Modi should be shot in the skull': RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav's shocker (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore officially renamed Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru'; new logo unveiled snt

    IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore officially renamed Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru'; new logo unveiled

    Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging ED summonses in excise policy case gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging ED summonses in excise policy case

    DISGUSTING Ice-cream seller masturbates, mixes semen in Falooda in Telangana's Warangal; WATCH viral video snt

    DISGUSTING! Ice-cream seller masturbates, mixes semen in Falooda in Telangana's Warangal; WATCH viral video

    UN warns 'planet on the brink' after 2014-2023 recorded as hottest decade ever gcw

    UN warns 'planet on the brink' after 2014-2023 recorded as hottest decade ever

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon