Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: SRH's new skipper Pat Cummins wants to see aggressive start from his team this season (WATCH)

    Pat Cummins, who was bought for a staggering Rs 20.50 crore in the previous year's player auction, has taken over the leadership role from South African Aiden Markram at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    IPL 2024: SRH's new skipper Pat Cummins wants to see aggressive start from his team this season (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's new captain, Pat Cummins, aims for an assertive beginning in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, striving to secure early victories for his team. Cummins, who was bought for a staggering Rs 20.50 crore in the previous year's player auction, has taken over the leadership role from South African Aiden Markram at Sunrisers.

    "A bit of planning to go and then just want to get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata's a good team, but I just want to see a really aggressive start to the season,” said Cummins in a video posted by the SRH on their 'X' account.

    The Hyderabad franchise will kick off its IPL campaign with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Cummins' former team, at Eden Gardens on March 23. The pace bowler expressed his desire to collaborate closely with both players and coaching staff to maximize results during the tournament.

    "I mean, the plans are, you know, I work really closely with the guys that I don't know too well…get to know them. Get to know what they need from me out in the middle. And then work with coaches and what they want to see out of me as well as a player,” said Cummins.

    Excited to witness a blend of youth and experience within the SRH ranks, the 30-year-old, who guided Australia to victories in the WTC, Ashes, and the World Cup last year, expressed his enthusiasm.

    “I think we've got a great mix. We've got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Obviously, Aiden Markram was captain last year. But we've got some exciting young talent. I'm super excited to see guys like Abhishek (Sharma), Umran Malik, these guys I've only seen a little bit of but super excited. So, I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead,” said Cummins.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis vkp

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as pacer Mohammed Shami's replacement snt

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as pacer Mohammed Shami's replacement

    cricket IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Ar Rahman, Akshay Kumar among stars to perform on March 22; details here osf

    IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Ar Rahman, Akshay Kumar among stars to perform on March 22; details here

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar highlights Mumbai Indians' bowling weakness under Hardik Pandya's leadership osf

    IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar highlights Mumbai Indians' bowling weakness under Hardik Pandya's leadership

    cricket Rinku Singh smashes Mitchell Starc for a huge six in KKR's warm-up match (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rinku Singh smashes Mitchell Starc for a huge six in KKR's warm-up match (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'I didn't do anything': Video of brother of killer in Budaun double murder case emerges (WATCH) anr

    'I didn't do anything': Video of brother of killer in Budaun double murder case emerges (WATCH)

    Tiger Shroff trolled for Baaghi 4; here's what social media users said RBA

    Tiger Shroff trolled for Baaghi 4; here's what social media users said

    Renew Driving License within 30 days of expiry: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Renew Driving License within 30 days of expiry: Karnataka High Court

    Best home remedies for menstrual or period cramps rkn

    Best home remedies for menstrual or period cramps

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-514 March 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-514 March 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon