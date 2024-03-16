IPL 2024: Never tried to convince Hardik Pandya to stay back, says Gujarat Titans' Ashish Nehra

Hardik Pandya, who previously led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their debut season and guided them to the final last year, has returned to Mumbai Indians as their captain for IPL 2024.

Ashish Nehra, the head coach of Gujarat Titans, clarified on Saturday that he never attempted to dissuade Hardik Pandya from rejoining Mumbai Indians. However, Nehra acknowledged that the team would deeply feel the absence of the star all-rounder's experience in the IPL, which commences on March 22. Pandya, who previously led GT to an IPL title in their debut season and guided them to the final last year, has returned to Mumbai Indians as their captain for the forthcoming season.

"In any sport, you have to move on. You cannot buy experience and to replace someone like Hardik Pandya or (an injured) Mohammed Shami isn't going to be easy. But that's a learning curve and that's how team moves forward," Nehra told mediapersons in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The formidable partnership between Pandya and Nehra proved immensely successful for GT during their initial two seasons. Naturally, speculation arose regarding whether the head coach attempted to prevent the captain from rejoining Mumbai Indians.

"I never tried to convince Pandya to stay back. As you play more, you gain experience. I could have stopped him had he gone to any other franchise. He (Pandya) played here for two years but he has gone to a team (MI), where he has played previously for 5-6 years," Nehra was frank in his admission.

Nehra believes that the manner in which Pandya's transfer unfolded suggests that the IPL may soon adopt a structure akin to European club football.

"The manner in which the sport (cricket) is moving, we will have trades and transfers like we see in international soccer. It's a new challenge for him and may be he will learn something new and we wish him the best."

Nehra was naturally questioned about his perspective on Shubman Gill's promotion as captain and how he plans to handle a squad comprising several seasoned players.

"As a new captain, I want to see how he (Gill) operates and not just me, the whole India would like to see because he is that kind of a player," the former left-arm seamer said.

"He is looking to play and do well in all three formats, so we as a franchise would like to help him grow more as a person than as a captain. If he grows as a person, he will grow more as a captain going forward and get better and better," the coach said.

He referenced Pandya's case when he was appointed as the team's captain in 2022.

"Before Hardik joined GT, he had no prior experience of captaining any side. There are 10 IPL teams and you will see more and more new captains. Shreyas Iyer and even Nitish Rana did captaincy for KKR. Let's see which guy capitalises moving ahead."

The 2011 World Cup winner expresses confidence in his team's potential replacements, especially with Shami sidelined due to surgery on his Achilles tendon and Rashid Khan recovering from back surgery.

"IPL is now a 12-people game (Impact Player added) and to fill in Hardik and Shami's shoes, it is not going to be easy but we have enough people. We have Umesh Yadav, who have been playing the IPL for more than 12 years," Nehra said.

He also holds optimism regarding the performance of Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore, who secured 55 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, expecting him to excel in the upcoming matches.

"Sai Kishore didn't play (much) last year, but he has been doing so well. So every year you will be seeing new new guys, you have to believe in yourself and prepare for that," he said.

When asked if Rashid doesn't get fit in time, Nehra said: "About spinners, its not that we don't have experienced spinners. We have Jayant Yadav and Sai Kishore. I am a firm believer of playing to your strengths. In Chennai and Lucknow, there will be slow tracks and we need to be prepared."

The coach also revealed that rookie Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Minz, who was recently involved in a bike accident in Ranchi, is unlikely to participate in the IPL this year.

"It is unfortunate but we were also excited about a guy like Minz," the coach concluded.