    'Love cricket more now': BCCI shares Rishabh Pant's remarkable road to recovery ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    After undergoing rigorous rehabilitation sessions and intense training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant is all set to make a comeback in the upcoming IPL 2024.

    Love cricket more now BCCI shares Rishabh Pant's remarkable road to recovery ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter for Delhi Capitals, has been deemed fit for the upcoming 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by the Indian cricket board (BCCI). After undergoing rigorous rehabilitation sessions and intense training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Pant is now ready to take on the challenge.

    The BCCI, on Saturday, shared the second part of the 'The Greatest Comeback Story' on their official X handle with the caption, "In Part 2 of the #MiracleMan, we bring you insights from @RishabhPant17's road to recovery, where determination and perseverance ultimately triumph. From intense rehabilitation sessions, training regime, and nutrition - the coaches at the National Cricket Academy take us deeper into this inspiring journey."

    The video depicts Rishabh Pant engaging in demanding exercises and training sessions aimed at achieving peak fitness levels.

    "Mostly rehab is very irritating I would say. Worst thing about rehab is that you have to do the same thing again and again. But at the same time you have to do it because you don't have any other choice. It's boring, you have to do the same stuff, you have to see the same people, but you have to do it at the end of the day. But the more boring you do, more better you get," said Pant in the video.

    Pant also expressed gratitude towards the staff at the NCA for their warm, supportive, and encouraging approach, tailoring his rehabilitation schedule to align with his needs and preferences.

    Additionally, Pant extended thanks to the BCCI for their unwavering support, acknowledging that his passion for cricket has only intensified throughout the process.

    Pant added, "Great support from BCCI, whatever I needed, they tried to give me at their best. Really thankful for that, for the support which I got all over. I really appreciate that. I think I'm really confident on getting back at the field. It's been amazing because I feel so happy when I go to the ground each and every day. I think the love of cricket has gone up, rather than going down I would say. I love cricket more now. I used to love it more than anything before also but still I think there is an increase in that because when I enter the field I feel the energy of the ground. I just love being on the field. That's the best part."

    The video also features several doctors, physiotherapists, and conditioning coaches at the NCA discussing Pant's dedication and determination to achieve optimal fitness.

    IPL 2024 is scheduled to commence on March 22, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

    Delhi Capitals are slated to play their inaugural match on March 23 against Punjab Kings at Mohali.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
