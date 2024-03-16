Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: CSK skipper Dhoni hits massive sixes during batting practice in Chepauk; WATCH viral video

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under MS Dhoni's leadership, will commence the IPL 2024 by hosting Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

    IPL 2024: CSK skipper Dhoni hits massive sixes during batting practice in Chepauk; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni appears to be in excellent batting form as he prepares to once again lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024. CSK, under Dhoni's leadership, will commence the tournament by hosting Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

    Also read: 'Love cricket more now': BCCI shares Rishabh Pant's remarkable road to recovery ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    In anticipation of the highly anticipated match, Dhoni was spotted smashing towering sixes during his batting practice session at the Chepauk ground. At 42 years old, Dhoni may be gearing up for his final season in the IPL, and he aims to conclude his illustrious career with CSK on a high note by clinching the IPL title for a remarkable sixth time.

    Dhoni currently shares the record of five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who achieved this milestone before anyone else in the league.

    Despite his impressive record, the former India captain remains cryptic about his future in the IPL, leaving fans speculating whether he will retire or continue playing this season.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener

    In 2022, the Chennai Super Kings entrusted the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. However, the left-arm spinner relinquished the role midway through the tournament after a string of defeats, returning the leadership reins to Dhoni.

    Since then, Dhoni has continued to lead CSK, guiding them to their record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023. However, at 42 years old, Dhoni's age is catching up with him, prompting Chennai to consider finding a new leader sooner rather than later.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love cricket more now BCCI shares Rishabh Pant's remarkable road to recovery ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Love cricket more now': BCCI shares Rishabh Pant's remarkable road to recovery ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Did Gautam Gambhir reveal date of final in his straight talk with KKR squad? (WATCH) Avv

    IPL 2024: Did Gautam Gambhir reveal date of final in his straight talk with KKR squad? (WATCH)

    Second-leg of IPL 2024 expected to take place in UAE: Report avv

    Second-leg of IPL 2024 expected to take place in UAE: Report

    cricket IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener osf

    IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener

    cricket Cheteshwar Pujara was considered but not selected for England Tests: Report osf

    Cheteshwar Pujara was considered but not selected for England Tests: Report

    Recent Stories

    Benefits of chia seeds for glowing skin rkn

    Benefits of chia seeds for glowing skin

    I was shaking from fear..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on battling insecurities before 'Oo Antava' shoot ATG

    'I was shaking from fear..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on battling insecurities before 'Oo Antava' shoot

    Strong message to Maldives? Modi govt slashes petrol and diesel prices in Lakshadweep islands AJR

    Strong message to Maldives? Modi govt slashes petrol and diesel prices in Lakshadweep islands

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to add your name to the voter list? Here's step-by-step guide snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to add your name to the voter list

    Kriti Kharbanda ties knot with Pulkit Samrat; couple shares wedding photos [PICTURES] ATG

    Kriti Kharbanda ties knot with Pulkit Samrat; couple shares wedding photos [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon