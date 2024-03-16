IPL 2024: CSK skipper Dhoni hits massive sixes during batting practice in Chepauk; WATCH viral video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under MS Dhoni's leadership, will commence the IPL 2024 by hosting Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni appears to be in excellent batting form as he prepares to once again lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024. CSK, under Dhoni's leadership, will commence the tournament by hosting Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

Also read: 'Love cricket more now': BCCI shares Rishabh Pant's remarkable road to recovery ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

In anticipation of the highly anticipated match, Dhoni was spotted smashing towering sixes during his batting practice session at the Chepauk ground. At 42 years old, Dhoni may be gearing up for his final season in the IPL, and he aims to conclude his illustrious career with CSK on a high note by clinching the IPL title for a remarkable sixth time.

Dhoni currently shares the record of five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who achieved this milestone before anyone else in the league.

Despite his impressive record, the former India captain remains cryptic about his future in the IPL, leaving fans speculating whether he will retire or continue playing this season.

Also read: IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener

In 2022, the Chennai Super Kings entrusted the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. However, the left-arm spinner relinquished the role midway through the tournament after a string of defeats, returning the leadership reins to Dhoni.

Since then, Dhoni has continued to lead CSK, guiding them to their record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023. However, at 42 years old, Dhoni's age is catching up with him, prompting Chennai to consider finding a new leader sooner rather than later.