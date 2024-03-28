Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

    Former Australian captain Aaron Finch hits back at critics questioning Virat Kohli's T20 credentials, dismissing the debate as baseless ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    Aaron Finch has lashed out at critics questioning Virat Kohli's position in India's T20 squad, labeling the debate as "the biggest rubbish he has ever heard." With the ICC T20 World Cup looming and the IPL fervor escalating, discussions regarding Kohli's suitability for the T20 format have sparked varied opinions. While some laud Kohli's stature, T20 track record, and experience, others scrutinize his style, suggesting it may not align with the aggressive nature of contemporary T20 cricket. Finch, speaking on ESPN, expressed disbelief at the recurrent scrutiny surrounding Kohli's spot, hailing him as the "greatest white-ball player" he's witnessed.

    The debate intensified during Kohli's recent IPL outing against Punjab Kings, where he silenced critics with a blistering 77 off 49 balls, showcasing his ability to accelerate from the outset. Kohli's innings, marked by 11 fours and two sixes, exemplified his adaptability and aggressive intent, notably capitalising on Sam Curran's bowling onslaught during the chase. Despite acknowledging the chatter surrounding his position, Kohli affirmed his prowess in T20 cricket and highlighted his versatility in adjusting to match conditions.

    Kohli's statistics speak volumes of his T20 prowess, with impressive records both in international and IPL cricket. As the T20 World Cup approaches, Kohli's stellar track record and unmatched consistency position him as a pivotal asset for Team India's campaign.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 7:02 PM IST
