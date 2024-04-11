IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli asking Wankhede crowd to cheer for Hardik Pandya wins hearts (WATCH)

In the thrilling IPL 2024 match at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, RCB's star player Virat Kohli urged the crowd to rally behind under-fire Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya.

During the IPL 2024 showdown between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, cricket maestro Virat Kohli orchestrated a heartwarming moment. The RCB icon encouraged the Wankhede crowd to unite in support of Hardik Pandya as the Mumbai Indians' skipper stepped up to bat in their pursuit of victory. Pandya, who assumed captaincy from Rohit Sharma, a five-time IPL title winner, has faced criticism from Mumbai Indians fans, making Kohli's gesture all the more poignant.

"Virat Kohli asking the Wankhede crowd to cheer for Hardik Pandya. - King Kohli, showing true sportsmanship," wrote a user on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user stated, "Virat Kohli reminding the crowd that Hardik Pandya is an Indian player. Well done, Virat."

Following this viral moment, MI skipper Hardik Pandya guided his team to a sensational 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The all-rounder scored a fiery 21 runs off just 6 balls, including 3 sixes, to comfortably help Mumbai Indians register their second win of the IPL 2024 season.

Pandya's onslaught at the end of the Mumbai Indians' innings came after the team's top ordered fired with a stellar show from opener Ishan Kishan, who scored 69 runs off 43 balls. Former skipper Rohit Sharma too chipped in with 39 runs off 24 balls, while explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav returned to cricketing action with the joint fastest century in IPL, having scored 52 runs off 19 balls.

Earlier today, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his prowess, securing a five-wicket haul, while Dinesh Karthik's sensational performance in the death overs propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to a formidable total of 196/8 against the Mumbai Indians.

Contributions from Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50) were crucial in steering RCB close to the 200-run mark. Karthik's blistering 53 not out off just 23 deliveries proved pivotal in bolstering RCB's innings towards the climax.

In a match where his fellow pacers struggled, Bumrah's precision and repertoire of variations proved decisive, reaffirming his dominance yet again.