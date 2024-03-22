Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur ready for IPL action

    Step into the future of cricket as the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur prepares to host Punjab Kings' IPL 2024 matches.

    IPL 2024: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur ready for IPL action osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 8:34 PM IST

    In the heart of Mullanpur lies the majestic Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Punjab's sprawling new open-air venue spanning over 40 acres, set to host a total of five out of Punjab Kings' seven games in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Notably, this stadium marks a significant chapter in Punjab's cricketing legacy as it gears up to welcome cricketing stars and enthusiasts alike.

    For Rishabh Pant, March 23 holds special significance as he prepares to lead Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener against Punjab Kings, marking his return to competitive cricket after surviving a harrowing car accident in December 2022. The grand stage of the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, nestled in the outskirts of Chandigarh, will witness Pant's triumphant comeback.

    Named after Yadavindra Singh, scion of the Patiala Maharaja and a former Indian Test cricketer, this stadium carries a rich legacy. Despite its official title, the venue is affectionately known as Mullanpur or New PCA stadium among cricket enthusiasts.

    With its recent clearance to host international matches by the BCCI and ICC, the Mullanpur venue has emerged as a cornerstone of Punjab's cricketing landscape. Spearheaded by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), this state-of-the-art stadium boasts a seating capacity of approximately 33,000, offering a captivating backdrop for cricketing showdowns.

    Planned over a decade ago by the visionary IS Bindra, former PCA and BCCI president, the Mullanpur venue underwent extensive construction since 2017, delayed primarily due to the global pandemic. Despite the setbacks, the stadium has already witnessed several domestic matches and is set for an official inauguration.

    Contrasting with the challenges faced by its predecessor, the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, the Mullanpur venue stands as a beacon of progress. With ample parking facilities and strategic access points, the stadium promises a seamless matchday experience for fans and players alike.

    As fans eagerly anticipate the inaugural season at this new venue, the stage is set for cricketing excellence to unfold amidst the serene fields of Mullanpur. With promising pitches and a fervent prayer for success, Saturday marks a new dawn for cricket in this picturesque locale.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 8:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH)

    Cricket IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Bollywood stars and cricket legends set to thrill the fans in attendance osf

    IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Bollywood stars and cricket icons set to thrill the fans in attendance

    cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: R Ashwin reflects on MS Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK captain osf

    IPL 2024: R Ashwin reflects on MS Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK captain

    Cricket IPL 2024: Ahead of opener against RCB, CSK release official 'Whistle Podu' anthem (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Ahead of opener against RCB, CSK release official 'Whistle Podu' anthem (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Electoral bonds: Did you know firm building Uttarakhand Tunnel which collapsed donated to BJP gcw

    Did you know Navayuga Engineering donated to BJP through bonds?

    IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH)

    Massive setback for Congress; HC dumps plea against income tax re-assessment for 2014-17

    Massive setback for Congress; HC dumps plea against income tax re-assessment for 2014-17

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: What did Delhi CM & his team say in defence? gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: What did Delhi CM & his team say in defence?

    Israel makes bold move, announces seizure of vast West Bank territory; sparks International controversy avv

    Israel makes bold move, announces seizure of vast West Bank territory; sparks International controversy

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon