IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as pacer Mohammed Shami's replacement

Gujarat Titans have signed Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the injured senior Indian seamer Mohammed Shami, announced the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London to address his right heel problem. Consequently, he is expected to undergo rehabilitation for the majority of IPL 2024, rendering him unable to participate in the entire tournament.

Since last year's ODI World Cup final, where India suffered a defeat against Australia by six wickets, Shami has not played competitive cricket.

On the other hand, Sandeep Warrier, aged 32, has participated in five IPL matches since 2019, securing two wickets at an economy rate of 7.88.

"Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering," read a statement from IPL.

"His replacement, Sandeep Warrier, has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac."

Gujarat Titans will mark Sandeep Warrier's fourth IPL franchise, following his stints with Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.

Their IPL 2024 campaign will kick off with a match against Mumbai Indians on March 24 in Ahmedabad.

