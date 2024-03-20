Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar highlights Mumbai Indians' bowling weakness under Hardik Pandya's leadership

    Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar raises concerns over Mumbai Indians' bowling performance in IPL 2024, citing death over bowling as a potential weakness under new captain Hardik Pandya.

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

    The Mumbai Indians' transition to Hardik Pandya's leadership in IPL 2024 has dominated headlines, but concerns linger beyond just the change in captaincy. With senior batter Suryakumar Yadav sidelined due to injury for the franchise's opening match, former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted another potential issue.

    Gavaskar identifies death over bowling as a key 'weakness' for the Pandya-led Mumbai Indians. "Bumrah is there but maybe from the other side runs will be leaked. So this, I think, is a weakness in the Mumbai Indians side," Gavaskar stated on Star Sports.

    Despite this concern, Gavaskar acknowledges that Mumbai Indians' strong batting lineup provides some cushion for their bowlers.

    Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians' new skipper, assures continuity with predecessor Rohit Sharma's guidance throughout the IPL season. Despite the unexpected change in leadership triggering a fan "backlash," Pandya emphasizes Sharma's ongoing support.

    Reflecting on the transition, Pandya acknowledges the fan reaction but emphasises focusing on controllables and respecting differing opinions. While acknowledging fan support, Pandya remains focused on the upcoming season and the team's objectives.

