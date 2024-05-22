Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Fans chant 'RCB, RCB' in Germany's Berlin; video goes viral ahead of key clash against RR (WATCH)

    In a display of global support, fans in Berlin, Germany, were seen passionately chanting "RCB, RCB" ahead of the pivotal IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals. The video of this spirited moment has quickly gone viral, highlighting the widespread enthusiasm and loyalty for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team as they prepare for their key clash.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 22, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    Ahead of the crucial IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals, a video of fans in Berlin, Germany, chanting "RCB, RCB" has gone viral. The enthusiastic display of support for Royal Challengers Bangalore showcases the team's global fanbase and has sparked excitement among supporters worldwide.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against Rajasthan Royals in a mouth-watering going to be played in Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the Eliminator and the fan's excitement has reached the pinnacle. Fans have shown their support from all parts of the globe for the most loved team RCB. With Both teams well matched, this encounter promises to provide lots of entertainment and could well go down to the wire.

    Squads 

    Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj. 

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 5:05 PM IST
