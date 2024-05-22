Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Bengaluru fan offers free Pani Puri if RCB win finals and lift maiden IPL trophy

    In a heartwarming gesture, a Bengaluru-based fan pledged a free Pani Puri from Anil Chats Center if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win the IPL finals. The offer has sparked excitement among fans, with a banner proudly displaying the deal. If RCB wins, distribution will start on May 27, delighting cricket enthusiasts.

    In a heartwarming gesture of support for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team, a devoted fan from Bengaluru has pledged to distribute free Pani Puri if the team emerges victorious in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) finals on May 26.

    The enthusiasm surrounding RCB's performance has been palpable, with fans rallying behind the team as they prepare for the Eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals today. The generous offer to provide free Pani Puri comes from Anil Chats Center, located in Mahalakshmi Layout, whose owner expressed his unwavering support for RCB by promising the complimentary treat if the team clinches the coveted IPL trophy.

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    The announcement has sparked excitement among cricket enthusiasts, with many expressing their anticipation for both the match and the prospect of enjoying delicious Pani Puri courtesy of Anil Chats Center. A banner proudly displaying the offer of "Free... Free... Free" Pani Puri has been erected in front of the chat centre, serving as a visual testament to the fervent support for RCB in Bengaluru.

    Should RCB emerge victorious in the finals on May 26, fans can look forward to indulging in the complimentary Pani Puri, with distribution slated to begin on the evening of May 27.

    Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to face the Rajasthan Royals team in an eliminator match today at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The team that wins this eliminator will step into a semi-final match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The finals of IPL 2024 are set to take place in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, May 26. The Kolkata Knight Riders have entered the finals, beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier match-1 yesterday.

