    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore?

    20-year-old Sameer Rizvi, an uncapped Indian player, was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 8.40 crore at the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday. Here's all you need to know about the Uttar Pradesh cricketer.

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    At the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, while some of the big players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and more hit jackpot, a lesser-known Indian player Sameer Rizvi grabbed the attention of enthusiasts. The 20-year-old cricketer from Uttar Pradesh was snapped by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a staggering Rs 8.40 crore, leaving several netizens stunned. His base price was Rs 20 lakh.

    Also read: Rs 45.25 crore in single frame! Memes explode as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins hit jackpot in IPL 2024 auction

    CSK and Gujarat Titans found themselves in a bidding battle, and later, Delhi Capitals entered the fray. However, DC withdrew from the competition at Rs 7.6 crore, opting for a strategic change. In the end, CSK emerged victorious in the auction.

    Sameer Rizvi has emerged as a standout talent in domestic cricket in 2023, garnering attention from various quarters. Prior to the IPL 2024 auction, renowned former cricketers such as Aakash Chopra, Abhinav Mukund, and Suresh Raina expressed the belief that the young cricketer holds the potential to command a significant sum in marquee event.

    In the IPL mock auction on Jio Cinema held on Monday, ex-India cricketer Abhinav Mukund disclosed that an IPL scout had conveyed to him that the batter is akin to a right-handed Suresh Raina.

    "One of the IPL scouts actually told me that he was the right handed Suresh Raina. The areas that he hits against spin are similar and many teams might go after him," Abhinav Mukund said on Jio Cinema.

    Born on December 6, 2003, Rizvi is a resident of Meerut and has represented India in age-group cricket. Apart from being a right-handed batter, Rizvi's profile in ESPNCricinfo states that he also bowling right-arm off-break.

    Rizvi gained prominence following his outstanding performance in the recent UP T20 League. During the tournament, he amassed 455 runs in nine innings, showcasing his prowess with two centuries while representing the Kanpur Superstars. He also made history by recording the fastest century in the inaugural edition of the UP T20 League.

    The 20-year-old also showcased his formidable big-hitting skills during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this season. Rizvi managed to hit an impressive 18 sixes, averaging one every 11 balls he faced.

    The talented batsman boasts an impressive average of 49.16 in domestic T20s, accompanied by a stellar strike rate of 134.70. In 11 T20 matches, the young cricketer has scored 295 runs, including two half-centuries.

    The right-handed batter also delivered commendable performances in the Men’s Under-23 State A tournament. In this competition, he notched up two half-centuries and two centuries, notably contributing with a 50-ball 84 in the final to guide Uttar Pradesh to victory. Rizvi also led the six-hitting charts in the tournament, smashing a total of 37 sixes.

    Also read: IPL 2024 Auction Live: Complete list of players SOLD and UNSOLD here; how 10 teams performed

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
