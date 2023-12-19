Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is M Siddharth, the TN left-arm spinner sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.40 crore?

    M Siddharth, a 25-year-old left arm spinner from Tamil Nadu, was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.40 crore in the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 6:44 PM IST

    In what has left several cricket fans stunned, Lucknow Super Giants bought M Siddharth, a 25-year-old left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu, for Rs 2.40 crore in the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday. The spin sensation recently garnered attention with his outstanding performances in the domestic season and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season, making him a hot choice for franchises in the marquee event.

    Born in Chennai and raised in Indonesia, Siddharth's journey in the cricketing world has seen him associated with franchises like KKR and DC. In the IPL 2023 season, he served as a net bowler for the champions, CSK, further showcasing his dedication to the game.

    Siddharth's breakthrough came in the TNPL 2023, where he played a pivotal role in Lyca Kovai Kings' tournament-winning campaign. The left-arm spinner impressed with his ability to read the batters' foot movements and consistently contain runs. Across nine games, Siddharth maintained an exceptional economy rate of 5.61, the best among bowlers who sent down at least 10 overs in the tournament.

    While his success in T20 cricket is evident, Siddharth has also displayed adaptability across all three formats of the game. In List-A matches, he has claimed 26 wickets in 17 games at an average of 23 and an outstanding economy of 4.09. In first-class cricket, Siddharth's record is equally impressive, securing 27 wickets in just seven games at an average of 20 and an economy rate below 2.5.

    Despite not making his IPL debut in the previous seasons, Siddharth has become a force to be reckoned with in domestic and TNPL cricket. Siddharth's journey from the TNPL spotlight to the Lucknow Super Giants will be one of the most intriguing storylines of the upcoming season.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 6:44 PM IST
