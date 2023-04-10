IPL 2023: Yash Dayal's dad reveals how Hardik Pandya helped GT star after KKR's Rinku Singh 'nightmare'

IPL 2023: GT's Yash Dayal made headlines after being battered for five sixes by KKR's Rinku Singh on Sunday. Meanwhile, his father has revealed how GT skipper Hardik Pandya helped the UP pacer chin up.

Yash Dayal never thought he would have his 'Chetan Sharma moment' so early in his career. The distraught Uttar Pradesh (UP) left-arm pacer, who was smashed for five consecutive sixes by statemate Rinku Singh was on his haunches and back home in Allahabad, mother Radha Dayal was inconsolable and stopped eating.

"It was a nightmare yesterday," recollected his father, Chandrapal Dayal, in an interaction with PTI. His nutritionist daughter, Shuchi, who takes care of her mother's dietary needs, took care of his younger brother's nutritional needs. But fathers usually have to be strong, and so was Chandrapal, who had once played Vizzy Trophy for North Zone Universities back in the day.

"These are the moments sport is made up of. Even in life, you come across failures. It's important to stand up stronger," Chandrapal said. But he is forever indebted to Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, who and other teammates didn't leave him alone and tried to cheer him up. Back in the hotel, every team member gave him company, including skipper Hardik Pandya, who was indisposed as Rashid Khan led in the match against former two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"They made him sit in the centre and consoled him. Later, there was naach-gaana [dance, music]. They spent some light moments with him," his father said. Dayal's favourite singer is the late Sidhu Moosewala. Late at night, Dayal senior called up his son and chatted with him. "He told me that somehow the ball was slipping out, and he was not having a proper grip on the night as he missed his yorkers. Even he tried a slower one from the back of his hand that too was smashed," Chandrapal said.

Rinku's familiarity with his bowling style also became a disadvantage, feels Chandrapal, but the bottom line was that it wasn't his day. "He [Rinku] just had to smash every ball, and they know each other well. It may have been useful for Rinku, but it was not his day. Many great cricketers [Chetan Sharma] have gone through this," he added.

A left-arm swing bowler from Uttar Pradesh, Yash, was picked by defending champion Gujarat Tiants (GT) after picking 14 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. He also recently bowled in the India nets against Windies and was among the top 10 wicket-takers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that season.

Yash is also a brilliant student and has secured 80-plus per cent in psychology honours from SHUATS University in Allahabad. "As a cricketer, he's God's gifted. I never had to tell him to do this, do that. I just made him mentally stronger," he said. Coach Amit Pal, who has known his ward since childhood, said Yash would return strongly.

"It was not his day. He bowls Yorker so well but could not get one last night. Maybe, he was done in by pressure. Maybe, it was because, at the other end, there was Rinku, who had known him well since their junior camp days," the coach reckoned.

