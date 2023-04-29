Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Watch Virat Kohli cheekily imitates RCB skipper Faf du Plessis's batting techniques

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli has had a decent stint with the bat for RCB while he is the stand-in captain for Faf du Plessis. Recently, he tried to cheekily imitate the latter's batting stance during a warm-up session. Watch it here.

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Virat Kohli has had a decent outing with the bat in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He is the side and the tournament's second-highest run-scorer after his RCB teammate Faf du Plessis, scoring 33 runs on eight innings at an impressive average of 47.57 and a strike rate of 142.30, including five 50s and a top score of an unbeaten 82.

    The two RCB openers have made a tremendous impact, despite their side struggling with the ball and winning the encounters. However, Kohli is enjoying his IPL 2023 stint, especially with du Plessis supporting him fully. His enjoyment was evident through a recent viral video. He was seen cheekily mocking the South African's batting stance during a warm-up session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this week that the hosts lost.

    One of the reasons Kohli can make an impact in the competition this term is that he is fresh and healthy. And, as far as his health is concerned, he is known to be a fitness freak, who doesn't just rely on workouts, but also heavily on his diet. On the same note, he recently revealed his diet chart.

    "90% of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Salt and pepper, lime, that's how I eat. I am not a big fanatic about the taste. I don't care about it. Salads I enjoy, with a bit of dressing now and then. Pan-grilled with a bit of olive oil or whatever. No curries. I only eat daal [lentils]. I would eat rajma and lobhiya, as a Punjabi can't skip it," Kohli said in the video that you can watch below:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 5:53 PM IST
