Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed the New Year in Dubai with family and close friends. After excelling in the SA ODI series, Kohli carried his form into the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is set to play another match before the NZ ODIs.

Former India captain and ace batter Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma rang in the New Year with their family and friends. Reportedly, Kohli and Anushka headed to Dubai to celebrate the New Year in style, surrounded by close friends and family.

Kohli and Anushka returned from London, where they have been residing since his Test retirement, as the Indian batter came back to play the ODI series against South Africa before spending time with family. The 37-year-old had a great outing in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas, amassing 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 151.

Thereafter, Kohli made his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long gap of 15 years and smashed a century and a fifty in Delhi’s opening two matches against Andhra and Gujarat at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), reaffirming his red-hot form in the shortest format ahead of the new season.

Kohli and Anushka Spend New Year with Family

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are reportedly in London to spend the New Year with their friends and family. After Kohli’s second match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Gujarat, Kohli left for Mumbai from Bengaluru before heading to Dubai with his wife and two kids for a New Year celebration.

The couple was joined by Kohli’s brother and sister and their families, and Anushka’s parents and a few close friends, making it a close-knit New Year gathering. Kohli’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, took to her Instagram story to share a photo featuring Virat, Anushka, and their friends and family from the New Year celebration.

A moment before the New Year, Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt post with Anushka Sharma on his Instagram story and wrote:

“Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life @anushkasharma,”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been keeping a low profile on social media, but their New Year posts and celebrations with their family and friends drew massive attention from fans, with the pictures quickly going viral across platforms.

Virat Kohli to Return to VHT before NZ ODI Series

As per the BCCI directive, Virat Kohli fulfilled the criteria of playing at least two matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy when there are no international matches. However, the veteran Indian batter made himself available for his third match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as confirmed by Delhi District State Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley.

Kohli will reportedly feature in Delhi’s VHT fixture against Railways on Tuesday, January 6, at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru or KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. It appears that the veteran Indian batter wanted to maintain his form and rhythm ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11.

After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli is only focusing on ODI cricket, intending to extend his career till the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Since Kohli is playing one format, the selectors reportedly wanted the former India captain to remain match-ready and maintain a competitive rhythm through domestic cricket whenever possible. His performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Andhra and Gujarat showcase his commitment to India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Virat Kohli has aggregated 208 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 128.39. He is expected to carry on this momentum into his third VHT match against Railways on Tuesday.