Smriti Mandhana closed 2025 with a cryptic Bhagavad Gita quote on Instagram, hinting at resilience after a year of triumphs and personal setbacks.

Smriti Mandhana’s 2025 was marked by contrasting highs and lows, blending professional glory with personal upheaval. On November 2, she scripted history as India’s women’s cricket team clinched their maiden World Cup title, a victory that resonated across the nation. Yet, just weeks later, her much-anticipated wedding to music composer Palaash Muchhal was called off, turning what seemed a fairytale year into one of turbulence.

Mandhana’s personal life had captured widespread attention, with wedding festivities scheduled for November 23 in Sangli. The couple’s relationship had been celebrated publicly, from a proposal at DY Patil Stadium to traditional ceremonies including mehendi and sangeet. However, the plans were first disrupted when her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was hospitalised. Soon after, speculation and allegations surrounding Muchhal intensified, leading to mounting scrutiny.

On December 7, Mandhana addressed the situation directly through an Instagram Story, confirming the wedding cancellation. “Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person, and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off,” she wrote.

She appealed for privacy, urging respect for both families. “I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Mandhana also reaffirmed her priorities, stressing her commitment to cricket. “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be.”

As the year ended, Mandhana shared a recap video on Instagram on December 31. The clip showcased moments from the World Cup celebrations, family time, and fitness routines. What drew attention was the closing quote, attributed to Lord Krishna from the Bhagavad Gita: “Before something great happens to you, everything falls apart. So just wait.” The cryptic message was widely interpreted as a reflection of her emotional journey through 2025.