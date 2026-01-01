Dilip Vengsarkar questioned Sarfaraz Khan’s continued exclusion, calling it a “real shame.” He criticised the Ajit Agarkar-led selectors for overlooking a batter who impressed on Test debut and has consistently delivered strong domestic performances.

Former India captain and Mumbai Cricket stalwart expressed his bafflement over Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion from Team India, especially in Test cricket. Sarfaraz’s last appearance for Team India was in a Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in November 2024, and since then, the 27-year-old has yet to get a chance again.

Sarfaraz was part of the India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia Down Under, but did not get a single game. Thereafter, he was dropped from the England Test series, though he featured for India A in an unofficial Test against England Lions, scoring 92 off 119 balls at Canterbury. In August 2025, the Mumbai batter sustained a quadriceps injury during the Buchi Babu Tournament, which resulted in non-selection for the West Indies Test series.

Though Sarfaraz Khan regained his fitness and scored a century for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy warm-up match against Maharashtra, he was not picked for India A’s two unofficial Tests against South Africa A, raising questions over the rationale behind Sarfaraz’s constant exclusion from the squad.

Sarfaraz’s India Exclusion Left Vengsarkar Baffling

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar could not fathom Sarfaraz Khan’s non-selection to the India squad in any of the formats despite playing well for India in the England Test series. Speaking to Times of India (TOI), Vengsarkar recalled Sarfaraz’s crucial partnership with Devdutt Padikkal against England, which played a key role in India’s Test victory in Dharamshala.

“You know, the thing is, it's really baffling for me that why he's not picked in any format for India, when he has done well so consistently, even for India also when he got an opportunity,” the former BCCI selector said.

“I watched him and (Devdutt) Padikkal batting together against England in Dharamshala. It was a crucial session. They batted beautifully and forged together an important partnership, which ultimately helped India win the Test match," he added.

Sarfaraz Khan had a dream debut Test series for Team India against England, amassing 200 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 50.00 in five innings across three matches. In the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at home, Sarfaraz recorded his maiden international century and scored 150 off 195 balls.

‘It’s a Real Shame’

Dilip Vengsarkar came down heavily on the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, questioning them over Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion from the India squad, stating that it is a ‘real shame’ that a player like Sarfaraz was ‘ignored’ and ‘neglected’ by the selectors.

“And after that (home series against England), he didn't get an opportunity (to play another Test).” Vengsarkar said.

“Of course, he was on the tour of Australia (the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy), but he wasn't given a chance at all, and that really baffles me, because he's a good enough player to play in all formats of the game. Such a talent has been ignored and neglected. It's a real shame!" he added.

Though ignored by the selectors since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback to the India squad. Khan is currently playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he has put himself in contention for the middle order spot in the India squad for the New Zealand ODI series by playing a blistering knock of 157 off 75 balls against Goa in Jaipur.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, Sarfaraz Khan has amassed 220 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 110 in four matches.