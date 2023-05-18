Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Kohli's century overpowers Klaasen's as RCB annihilates SRH by 8 wickets; fans delirious

    IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore destroyed SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets, thanks to a beaming ton by Virat Kohli. While RCB stays in the playoffs race, social media was overjoyed by Kohli's hundred.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

    It was a powerful one-sided performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Virat Kohli slashed his sixth century and outshined Heinrich Klaasen's to get the job done for the visitors by eight wickets, while social media was ecstatic as the side firmly stayed in the playoffs race.

    After winning the coin toss, RCB opted to bowl, as SRH began on a difficult note, losing a couple for 28 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay. However, skipper Aiden Markram (18) and Klaasen (104) took effective charge of the hosts' innings, putting on a 76-run partnership before the former perished to spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, who cleaned him up in the 13th.

    It was followed by another effectual 74-run stand between Klaasen and Harry Brook (27*), with the former engaging in most of the hitting. While he brought up his maiden IPL ton in 50 balls, he was dismissed by pacer Harshal Patel in the 19th, at 178/4. Eventually, Hyderabad finished on a par total of 186/5.

    Off-spinner Michael Bracewell grabbed a couple for Bangalore, while pacer Mohammed Siraj was considerably economical. The openers finished 90% of the job as the visitors began the chase. Kohli (100) and Faf du Plessis (71) engaged in a 172-run partnership before senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent the former packing in the 18th.

    While du Plessis slammed his 32nd IPL 50 during the stand, he was dismissed by pacer T Natarajan in the subsequent over five runs. Nevertheless, the Royal Challengers got the job done by eight wickets by the final over, with four deliveries to spare. Besides the wicket-takers for the SunRisers, spinner Mayank Dagar was effectively economical, whereas none of the teams used their Impact Players.

