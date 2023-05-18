IPL 2023: From Shami to Chahal - 5 Indian bowlers who stole spotlight

CRICKET
IPL 2023 has not just been about the batters but also the bowlers. Here are the five Indian bowlers to have impacted and stolen the spotlight.
The senior GT seamer is not known for being the best in T20s. However, he tops the chart with 23 wickets in 13 at 7.54, with two four-fors.
He has been the surprise of the lot for MI, as the senior leg-spinner is the third most successful Indian this season, with 20 in 13 at 7.66.
The leg-spinner has been the go-to man among bowlers for KKR, being its highest wicket-taker with 19 in 13 at 8.03 and a four-for, known for giving breakthroughs.
The senior pacer has nailed it for GT, with 17 in 10 at 7.45 and a couple of four-fors, while his average of 13.52 has been the best among Indians.
The RR leg-spinner has been rocking as he challenges Shami for the Purple cap. Being a T20 specialist, he has undoubtedly impacted, with 21 in 13 at 8.02 and three four-fors.