Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's calmness reminds Sunil Gavaskar of MS Dhoni

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans will face off against Chennai Super Kings in the Final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. As Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni clash for the fourth time this season, Sunil Gavaskar has found the former's calmness quite identical to the latter.

    IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar finds Hardik Pandya calmness reminiscent of MS Dhoni-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 27, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has lavished praise on defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya, saying the calmness he brings into the team reminds him of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Titans, under the guidance of Pandya, sailed into their second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) Final after blowing away five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 to set up a summit clash with four-time former winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

    "He [Hardik] has been very open about his admiration and affection for MSD, just like all those who have followed MSD's career. When they go out to the toss, they will be very friendly and smiling, all that. But, when it comes to the match, it will be a completely different atmosphere. It's a very good opportunity from Hardik Pandya to show how quickly he has learned," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Handed the captaincy in GT's inaugural season, Pandya guided the team to a maiden IPL title. "When he was captaining for the first time last year, nobody knew what to expect because he has been one of the most exciting and excitable cricketers. But, that excitable part, we have seen over the last year. The calmness that he brings into the team is reminiscent of MSD. It is a happy team, exactly what we see with CSK. Hardik has to take a lot of credit for that," Gavaskar said.

    Gavaskar also attributed the success of GT to coach Ashish Nehra. "I would not want to miss Ashish Nehra. He is one person. When he is in the changing room or the comm box, you cannot but be laughing. He makes life look so easy, and he has got one of the sharpest cricketing brains," the 73-year-old added.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Final - Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony

    Gujarat had lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. They will make another go at Dhoni's army in the finals on Sunday, and Gavaskar said it would be a tough battle for the Chennai team. "They [GT] have always been a top-class team. Look at the way they have topped the table. They finished with 20 points, three more than Chennai Super Kings. It tells you how Gujarat Titans dominated in the league stages. It should not be a surprise that they reached the final. They have played champions cricket. And that's why there are in the final. CSK know that they have a real, real fight in their hands," he concluded.

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yorkshire racism scandal: 6 ex-cricketers found guilty; face hefty fines-ayh

    Yorkshire racism scandal: 6 ex-cricketers found guilty; face hefty fines

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony-msw

    IPL 2023 Final: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony

    IPL 2023 Playoff, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric-ayh

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Gill, Mohit wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'-ayh

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'

    Recent Stories

    Video Akshay Kumar enjoys volleyball with Dehradun police amid Shankara shoot ADC

    Video: Akshay Kumar enjoys volleyball with Dehradun police amid 'Shankara' shoot

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: After Shubamn Gill 3 hundred light event up, Vijay Shankar reveals his work ethics-ayh

    IPL 2023: After Shubamn Gill's 3 hundred light event up, Vijay Shankar reveals his work ethics

    Latest Photos: India's new Parliament building all set for inauguration; here are 7 must-know facts AJR

    Latest Photos: India's new Parliament building all set for inauguration; here are 7 must-know facts

    Golden Retriever to Beagle- 7 dogs breeds for Indian apartments

    Golden Retriever to Beagle- 7 dogs breeds for Indian apartments

    Ram Charan launches production house with Vikram Reddy to promote 'new atmosphere' in industry ADC

    Ram Charan launches production house with Vikram Reddy to promote 'new atmosphere' in industry

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon