    IPL 2023, SRH vs MI: Cameron Green's unbeaten 64 enough to hand Mumbai 14-run conquest over Hyderabad

    IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad went down to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs on Tuesday, thanks to Cameron Green's unbeaten 64, as the latter continues to climb up the points table after an initial restless start.

    IPL 2023, SRH vs MI: Cameron Green unbeaten 64 enough to hand Mumbai Indians 14-run conquest over SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

    It was another thrilling encounter in Match 25 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and former record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. While the fixture went down to the final over, the visitors turned out to be the undisputed winner, thanks to Cameron Green's sublime batting stint.

    Winning the coin toss, SRH opted to chase, as MI openers Rohit Sharma (28) and Ishan Kishan (38) began on a convincing note, putting 41 on the board. At the same time, the former also scored his 6,000th IPL run before falling to pacer T Natarajan in the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP).

    The opening setback hardly mattered as Kishan and Green (64*) added 46 for the second wicket before the former fell to pacer Marco Jansen in the 12th. While it was reduced to 95/3 by the same over, with Suryakumar Yadav (7) again misfiring, Green and Tilak Varma (37) contributed to a 56-run partnership for the fourth wicket before senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed the latter in the 17th.

    However, the MI batters refused to stop scoring as Green and Tim David (16) continued to attack, with the former bringing up his maiden IPL half-century. While the latter fell in the final ball off a run out after a convincing 41-run stand for the fifth wicket, MI finished on an above-par total of 192/5.

    For SRH, Jansen bagged a couple of wickets, whereas Bhuvneshwar was economical. In reply, SRH began on a disturbed note, losing a couple for 25 by the fifth over of the PP. Opener Mayank Agarwal (48*) and skipper Aiden Markram (22) added 46 for the third wicket before the latter departed to medium-pacer Green in the ninth.

    After SRH was 72/4 by the tenth, Mayank and Heinrich Klaasen (36) tailored a 55-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the latter fell prey to leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the 14th. At the same time, the former departed to pacer Riley Meredith in the subsequent over five runs later.

    Thereon, SRH could barely script any partnerships. With 20 needed off the last six deliveries, pacer Arjun Tendulkar closed it out by scalping his maiden wicket in the IPL, dismissing Bhuvneshwar in the final ball, as MI got the job done by 14 runs. For the visitors, pacer Jason Behrendorff, Meredith and Chawla grabbed a couple each, whereas Arjun was the economic one.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
