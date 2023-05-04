Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT: Irregular Rajasthan Royals challenges Gujarat Titans for top spot

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals will host Gujarat Titans on Friday. With both sides eying the top spot, they will give their all in the tie, while here is the preview of this enthraling encounter.

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT preview: Rajasthan Royals versus Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 4, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when it takes on an inconsistent former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

    Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways. GT is perched atop the points table with 12 points despite its five-run loss to wooden spooner Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are in the fourth spot and have 10 points. The Sanju Samson-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Rajasthan has lost three games and won as many in its last six fixtures.

    In its last match against five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI), the much-feared bowling department failed to defend 212. Pace spearhead Trent Boult, all-rounder Jason Holder, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen all leaked runs. It would hope for a better show at home on Friday.

    The Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact that it emerged victorious earlier in the season against GT. Rajasthan has the firepower in their batting line-up to pile up runs. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying a fine run, but the team needs the trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to fire.

    They will have their task cut out when they are up against the potent GT bowling attack led by Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan. A win for Rajasthan, who have a Net Run Rate of +800, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium will catapult them to the top. On the other hand, the Titans must get over their lacklustre batting display against the Capitals, where they failed to chase down 130.

    It was a day when in-form Shubman Gill and David Miller failed, and skipper Pandya, who anchored the innings, took the onus of the loss on himself as he could not accelerate towards the end. The bowling, however, was on point against the Capitals. Veteran Shami continues to make it look so easy with the subtle movement of his fingers around the seam at the delivery. He sizzled with the new ball and will look for an encore. The spin department is led by the ever-reliable Rashid, who has another Afghani, Noor Ahmad, to complement him.

    Squads:
    RR:     Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, KM Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obed McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa and Abdul Basith.
    GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 5, 2023 (Friday)
    Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
