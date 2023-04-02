IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Fans miffed with Bumrah's presence at NMACC gala; call him a 'scam' - WATCH

Indian pacer and Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah, who recently underwent a back surgery, was spotted along with wife Sanjana Ganesan at the recently held Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala in the city.

The launch of the 'India in Fashion' exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was high on star power, with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz paying ode to the country's textiles and craftsmanship. The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, was inaugurated on Friday. The fashion showcase was launched on Saturday's second day of the opening gala.

Among the prominent personalities to attend the gala, Indian pacer and Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah was spotted along with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan. The 29-year-old bowler had to undergo surgery on his back in New Zealand earlier this year which has ruled him out of the entire IPL 2023 edition and World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia in June.

Mumbai Indians kicked off their campaign with an away game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. However, fans of the Rohit Sharma-led side continued to express their annoyance at Bumrah for his presence at the NMACC gala instead of focusing on post-surgery recovery.

"Abey injury ka bahana maar ke tu yaha masti kar rha hai….#aamchimumbai," said one Mumbai Indians fan, while another added, "Bhaiya aaj ya toh khelo India ke leye ya retirement announce kardo. Yaha logo ke hands tak fracture hojate hain. Aap ki thodi si injury mein itna rest le liya."

Mumbai Indians ended the last IPL at the last spot in the points table with only four wins from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, some Mumbai Indians fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over waiting to see Bumrah pair alongside Jofra Archer in the T20 tournament. "Bumrah is such a scam," said one miffed MI supporter, while another one added, "This is new era of Mumbai Indians without Pollard,Hardik,Krunal,Bumrah to carry Rohit 1(9)."

"Imagine Bumrah included in the playing XI and sharing ball with Jofra and Jason what fuckin' else do we wish for ?? God, you are truly cruel towards us this year," said a third fan, while a fourth noted, "Jasprit Bumrah's absence was always going to be a huge blow for Mumbai Indians but that was expected looking at his injury problems in last 6 months but In-form Jhye Richardson will be a big miss this season, now MI's only reliable bowler at the death is Jofra Archer."

Here's a look at some of the reactions that flooded Twitter: