Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'MS Dhoni will use Ben Stokes really well' - Ajinkya Rahane

    IPL 2023: Ben Stokes will be featuring for Chennai Super Kings this season, where he will likely play as a specialised batter rather than an all-rounder. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has asserted that MS Dhoni will utilise the Englishman well.

    IPL 2023: MS Dhoni will use Ben Stokes really well - Ajinkya Rahane-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a new team for English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been roped in by former four-time champion Chenna Super Kings (CSK) for ₹16.25 crore. It will be his third IPL team after Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), besides being his second stint under legendary CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

    According to British media, Stokes will be playing as a specialised batter in IPL 2023 instead as an all-rounder. However, Ajinkya Rahane, who has also joined CSK this season, having played the previous season with former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), feels that Dhoni is the best man to utilise Stokes to the fullest. "You will see that tomorrow how Mahi bhai uses him. It's completely in Mahi bhai's mind. He will use him well," he said, reports PTI.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Dhoni vs Hardik to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on 'Impact Players'

    Rahane was asked about his views regarding playing under Dhoni, to which he revealed, "Experience has been perfect so far. We started our training session long ago and were very happy to be part of the CSK family. I'm playing under Mahi bhai again. It's a great opportunity for me to learn. I played under him in the Indian team for many years, but in CSK, this is my first opportunity to play under him. Looking forward to it."

    Speaking about his batting position, if he would play as an opener, Rahane conveyed, "I have always been an opener. I have always opened the batting in the T20 format, so there is not much of a difference in my role. Still, whatever the management and captain ask me to do, I am always open to doing it. For me, it's always about the team, so whenever I get an opportunity, I will give my best."

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings preview: MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on Impact Players-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Dhoni vs Hardik to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on 'Impact Players'

    Injury scare for Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023 opener; CSK CEO reveals if skipper will play against Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2023: Injury scare for Dhoni ahead of opener; CSK CEO reveals if skipper will play against GT

    IPL 2023 turns 'Sweet 16': Dhoni CSK Rohit Sharma MI remain favourites Virat Kohli RCB eye fresh start snt

    IPL turns 'Sweet 16': Dhoni's CSK, Rohit's MI remain favourites; Kohli's RCB eye fresh start

    IPL 2023: Northeast gears up with 2 matches set to be played in Guwahati-ayh

    IPL 2023: Northeast gears up with 2 matches set to be played in Guwahati

    IPL 2023: It means you are growing as a senior player - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals vice-captaincy role-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'It means you are growing as a senior player' - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals' vice-captaincy role

    Recent Stories

    New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after vanity project jibe at PM Modi gcw

    New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after 'vanity project' jibe at PM Modi

    Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official AJR

    'Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official

    football Lionel Messi club future: PSG Paris Saint-Germain star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here-ayh

    Lionel Messi's club future: PSG star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check - adt

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon