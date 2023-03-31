IPL 2023: 'MS Dhoni will use Ben Stokes really well' - Ajinkya Rahane

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes will be featuring for Chennai Super Kings this season, where he will likely play as a specialised batter rather than an all-rounder. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has asserted that MS Dhoni will utilise the Englishman well.

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a new team for English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been roped in by former four-time champion Chenna Super Kings (CSK) for ₹16.25 crore. It will be his third IPL team after Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), besides being his second stint under legendary CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

According to British media, Stokes will be playing as a specialised batter in IPL 2023 instead as an all-rounder. However, Ajinkya Rahane, who has also joined CSK this season, having played the previous season with former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), feels that Dhoni is the best man to utilise Stokes to the fullest. "You will see that tomorrow how Mahi bhai uses him. It's completely in Mahi bhai's mind. He will use him well," he said, reports PTI.

Rahane was asked about his views regarding playing under Dhoni, to which he revealed, "Experience has been perfect so far. We started our training session long ago and were very happy to be part of the CSK family. I'm playing under Mahi bhai again. It's a great opportunity for me to learn. I played under him in the Indian team for many years, but in CSK, this is my first opportunity to play under him. Looking forward to it."

Speaking about his batting position, if he would play as an opener, Rahane conveyed, "I have always been an opener. I have always opened the batting in the T20 format, so there is not much of a difference in my role. Still, whatever the management and captain ask me to do, I am always open to doing it. For me, it's always about the team, so whenever I get an opportunity, I will give my best."