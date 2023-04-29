Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma's 67 enough to see SunRisers Hyderabad past Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

    IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs on Saturday, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's glamorous knock of 67. The two still have a long road ahead in their quest for the playoffs.

    IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Abhishek Sharma 67 enough to see SunRisers Hyderabad past Delhi Capitals by 9 runs-ayh
    It was a nervy yet successful outing from former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Abhishek Sharma's elegant knock of 67, followed by some intelligent bowling, allowed the visitors to emerge victorious by nine runs. However, both teams still have a long way to go to qualify for the playoffs.

    Soon, the SunRisers were down to 109/5 by the 12th, with Abhishek departing to leg-spinner Axar Patel after hitting his third IPL 50. However, a 53-run partnership ensued between Heinrich Klaasen (53*) and Abdul Samad (28) to bring their innings back on track. In the 17th, the stand was broken by Marsh, who got rid of the latter.

    While the Capitals brought Sarfaraz Khan as its Impact Player in the final over of the SRH innings, replacing pacer Ishant Sharma, pacer T Natarajan replaced Rahul Tripathi for the visitors. The hosts lost an early wicket, as senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up skipper David Warner (0) in the second ball of their innings, with nothing on the board.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
