IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma's 67 enough to see SunRisers Hyderabad past Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs on Saturday, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's glamorous knock of 67. The two still have a long road ahead in their quest for the playoffs.

It was a nervy yet successful outing from former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Abhishek Sharma's elegant knock of 67, followed by some intelligent bowling, allowed the visitors to emerge victorious by nine runs. However, both teams still have a long way to go to qualify for the playoffs.

Winning the coin toss, SRH opted to bat, as it started jitterily, losing a couple for 44 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Then, opener Abhishek Sharma (67) and skipper Aiden Markram (8) added 39 for the third wicket, with the former engaging in most of the hitting before the latter departed to pacer Mitchell Marsh in the 10th.

Soon, the SunRisers were down to 109/5 by the 12th, with Abhishek departing to leg-spinner Axar Patel after hitting his third IPL 50. However, a 53-run partnership ensued between Heinrich Klaasen (53*) and Abdul Samad (28) to bring their innings back on track. In the 17th, the stand was broken by Marsh, who got rid of the latter.

However, Hyderabad still had some gas left in the tank, as Klaasen and Akeal Hosein (16*) provided the finishing touch to its innings with an unbeaten 35-run partnership, allowing the side to finish on an above-par total of 197/6. For DC, Marsh was on a roll, seizing four, while he also impacted with his economy.

While the Capitals brought Sarfaraz Khan as its Impact Player in the final over of the SRH innings, replacing pacer Ishant Sharma, pacer T Natarajan replaced Rahul Tripathi for the visitors. The hosts lost an early wicket, as senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up skipper David Warner (0) in the second ball of their innings, with nothing on the board.

Nevertheless, Delhi made a swift recovery, as opener Philip Salt (59) and Marsh (57) put on a monumental 112-run stand for the second wicket to keep it well in pursuit of the target. After the former scored his maiden IPL half-century, he was dismissed in the 12th by leg-spinner Mayank Markande.

But thereon, DC could not get its chase going, as the SRH bowlers bounced back formidably, churning out wickets at regular intervals and barring the hosts from getting a good partnership going, winning by ten runs. Markande held a couple for the visitors but also nailed it with his economy.