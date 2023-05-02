IPL 2023: WATCH Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in ugly face-off after RCB trumps LSG; both fined

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore prevailed over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. However, post-game, RCB's Virat Kohli and LSG's Gautam Gambhir were involved in a war of words, leading to both being fined. Watch it here.

Star India batter Virat Kohli and former opener Gautam Gambhir added another chapter to their bitter rivalry as they got involved in an ugly face-off after the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Kohli, one of RCB's batting mainstays, and Gambhir, the LSG mentor, argued after the Bengaluru-based side won the match by 18 runs on Monday night. Both were on Tuesday fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The brief interaction with Kohli, who seemed extra animated throughout the fielding innings of RCB, with LSG opener Kyle Mayers triggered the altercation.

While the players shook hands after the match, LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq and RCB's Kohli were seen exchanging words, and RCB's Glenn Maxwell separated them. It was followed by Gambhir pulling away Mayers from a chat with Kohli. Just after that, Gambhir was seen charging towards Kohli even as LSG players, including the injured captain KL Rahul, restrained him. But eventually, Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated argument, with players from both sides surrounding them.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. It was after the two had shaken hands. Initially, Kohli was seen holding Gambhir's shoulder, but as the heated exchange continued, veteran spinner Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya -- also hailing from Delhi -- stepped in to separate the duo.

After the altercation, Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG captain Rahul. Kohli and Gambhir are former India teammates who have played together for the Delhi state team but have had a history of face-offs. The last time LSG and RCB clashed in Bengaluru in an IPL 2023 game, Gambhir gestured towards the Bengaluru crowd with a 'shut up' sign.

They were also involved in a face-off ten years ago in the IPL during RCB's match against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru. The IPL said that Kohli and Gambhir admitted violating IPL Code of Conduct rules. LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fee.

"LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct," the statement said.

"RCB batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against LSG. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct. LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against RCB. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct," concluded the statement.