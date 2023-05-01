Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with wife Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai airport in adorable fashion

    IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal was in Mumbai on Sunday for Rajasthan Royals' fixture against Mumbai Indians. After arriving at the airport, he caught up with his wife, Dhanshree Verma, in an attractive manner. Watch it here.

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, MI vs RR: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with wife Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai airport in adorable fashion-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is having a great time with former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, the side was in Mumbai to take on former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, where the visitors ended up on a losing note.

    In the meantime, a video from the Mumbai airport went viral when RR arrived in the city. The franchise shared the clip where Chahal was seen coming and greeted by his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma. The two hug each other while the leggie kisses her on the head and gives a flying one after the hug as the two make their way out of the airport.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    It was an adorable moment that fans witnessed. While RR captioned the post, "Faves! 💗💗💗". Fans showered lovely comments on the post, with one user writing, "Awwee, Yuzi's lady luck is here", whereas another user commented, "Now, Yuzi will definitely take a three-wicket haul". Later, the couple shared an image of them, as Dhanashree captioned it, "Yuzi, Mumbai and IPL = Set Sunday! 💗", while she also shared some pictures of her in a pink dress from the Wankhede before the tie, which were captioned, "A tinge of pink in the blue sea 💕".

    As for the encounter, an unbeaten 62-run partnership between middle-order batters Tilak Varma (29 not out) and Tim David (45 not out), coupled with a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (55), helped MI defeat RR by six wickets. MI chased down the target of 213 with three balls to spare, reaching 214/4 in 19.3 overs.

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Kerala Story': Vipul Shah reveals film being an 'uncomfortable truth'; know details vma

    The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah reveals film being an 'uncomfortable truth'; know details

    Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details vma

    Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    'Don't take stardom for granted': Salman Khan slammed by netizens for bad performance; know details vma

    'Don't take stardom for granted': Salman Khan slammed by netizens for bad performance; know details

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details vma

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2023: No proposal floated by ACC over postponement - Reports-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: No proposal floated by ACC over postponement - Reports

    Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi claims Rs 830 crore spent on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'; booked AJR

    Gujarat: AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi claims Rs 830 crore spent on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'; booked

    'The Kerala Story': Vipul Shah reveals film being an 'uncomfortable truth'; know details vma

    The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah reveals film being an 'uncomfortable truth'; know details

    football Cristiano Ronaldo shuts up critics amid break-up rumour with Georgina Rodriguez with a steamy photo-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo shuts up critics amid break-up rumour with Georgina Rodriguez with a steamy photo

    IPL 2023, GT vs DC preview: Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals versus Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs DC: Capitals mull Axar Patel's batting number ahead of must-win game against Titans

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon