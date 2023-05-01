IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with wife Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai airport in adorable fashion

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal was in Mumbai on Sunday for Rajasthan Royals' fixture against Mumbai Indians. After arriving at the airport, he caught up with his wife, Dhanshree Verma, in an attractive manner. Watch it here.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is having a great time with former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, the side was in Mumbai to take on former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, where the visitors ended up on a losing note.

In the meantime, a video from the Mumbai airport went viral when RR arrived in the city. The franchise shared the clip where Chahal was seen coming and greeted by his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma. The two hug each other while the leggie kisses her on the head and gives a flying one after the hug as the two make their way out of the airport.

It was an adorable moment that fans witnessed. While RR captioned the post, "Faves! 💗💗💗". Fans showered lovely comments on the post, with one user writing, "Awwee, Yuzi's lady luck is here", whereas another user commented, "Now, Yuzi will definitely take a three-wicket haul". Later, the couple shared an image of them, as Dhanashree captioned it, "Yuzi, Mumbai and IPL = Set Sunday! 💗", while she also shared some pictures of her in a pink dress from the Wankhede before the tie, which were captioned, "A tinge of pink in the blue sea 💕".

As for the encounter, an unbeaten 62-run partnership between middle-order batters Tilak Varma (29 not out) and Tim David (45 not out), coupled with a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (55), helped MI defeat RR by six wickets. MI chased down the target of 213 with three balls to spare, reaching 214/4 in 19.3 overs.