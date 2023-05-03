Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: LSG's KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder

    IPL 2023 saw injury setbacks for Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and pacer Jaydev Unadkat. While their stint with India for the ICC World Test Championship Final looks doubtful, both have been ruled out of the competition remainder.

    IPL 2023: LSG's KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder
    PTI News
    First Published May 3, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul in all likelihood, will take no further part in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) after sustaining a severe thigh injury during the team's last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The PTI can also confirm that veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat's shoulder condition is severe, and he, too, is ruled out of the IPL.

    It is understood that it will be a race against time for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sports Science & Medical Team to get the senior batter-keeper Rahul ready for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in London from June 7 to 11. Rahul injured his right thigh while sprinting towards the boundary to a Faf du Plessis cover drive off Marcus Stoinis's bowling.

    "KL is currently with the team in Lucknow, but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK [Chennai Super Kings] on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI-designated medical facility. BCCI will handle his case and Jaydev's case," a senior BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    The source also confirmed that no scans have been done till now. "When someone sustains an injury like this, there is considerable pain and swelling in and around the area. The node takes around 24 to 48 hours to heal, and only after that can you perform the scan. Since he is an important Test team member, it would only be prudent that he doesn't take any further part in IPL. Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action," he added.

    It is understood that even in the case of Unadkat, things aren't looking great. "Yes, it's a good thing that Jaydev doesn't have a dislocation, but the shoulder isn't in great shape, and he can't play IPL any more as far as this season is concerned. Also, we can't say if he will get fit in time for the WTC final," he concluded.

