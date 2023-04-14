Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Harry Brook's ton ensures significant SRH victory over KKR, netizens amazed

     IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad gave a resounding performance to tame Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs on Friday, thanks to Harry Brook's sublime unbeaten hundred. While SRH has risen to seventh, KKR stays fourth, as netizens were amazed by Brook's show.

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook's ton ensures significant SRH victory over KKR, netizens amazed-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

    Former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) put an out-of-the-box performance to outplay former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs in Match 19 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. SRH put on a superb total of 228/4, thanks to opener Harry Brook's magnificent unbeaten century, which became a tedious task for KKR to chase down, while netizens were delighted by the show Brook put up.

    Winning the toss, KKR opted to bowl, as SRH lost a couple of wickets for 57 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP) following a compelling start. In the meantime, Brook (100*) and skipper Aiden Markram (50) put on an effective 72-run partnership for the third wicket to set the platform up for the visitors for a top total.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    While Markram struck his fourth IPL half-century at this time, he was dismissed by leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the 13th. However, SRH refused to stop and kept accelerating, with Brook and Abhishek Sharma (32) adding 72 more for the fourth wicket before the latter fell to pacer Andre Russell in the 19th.

    Nevertheless, Brook managed to slam his maiden IPL ton, as SRH posted a match-winning total of 228/4. For KKR, Russell bagged three wickets, while mystery spinner Sunil Narine was considerably economical. Before the hosts' chase began, off-spinner Washington Sundar replaced Brook as the Impact Player (IP) for SRH, while Venkatesh Iyer came in for leg-spinner Suyash Sharma.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'GETTING BETTER WITH EACH PASSING DAY' - DELHI CAPITALS' RISHABH PANT

    KKR was off to a hyper start, losing three for 20 by the fourth over of the PP. Opener N Jagadeesan (36) and skipper Nitish Rana (75) added 62 for the fourth wicket, keeping their side within the chase and refusing to sink in so early. Leg-sinner Mayank Markande broke the partnership in the ninth, with the side down to 96/5 by the 11th.

    Rana joined forces with Rinku Singh (58*) and put on 69 to keep KKR's chase going, with the skipper bringing up his 16th IPL 50 before falling to pacer T Natarajan in the 17th. Although Rinku and Shardul Thakur (12) tried hard in the closing stages, especially the former scoring his half-century, the hope of repeating his heroics against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) was a dream too wild, as SRH eventually got the job done by 30 runs. Markande and pacer Marco Jansen scalped a couple each for the visitors, whereas senior seamer Bhuvneshawar Kumar was economical.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Here is what GT Gujarat Titans Rahul Tewatia told Yash Dayal after KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh slammed him for 5 sixes-ayh

    IPL 2023: Here's what Rahul Tewatia told Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh slammed him for 5 sixes

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings-Lucknow Super Giants, location, vanue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings aims to fix batting woes, Lucknow Super Giants gazes top spot

    IPL 2023, RCB vs DC preview: Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Winless Delhi Capitals needs to fire in unison to effect turnaround

    IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav sends special message to Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans win over Punjab Kings snt

    IPL 2023: MI's Suryakumar Yadav sends 'special' message to Shubman Gill after GT's win over PBKS

    ipl 2023 kkr vs srh preview kolkata knight riders sunrisers hyderabad date time venue tickets where to watch live stream snt

    IPL 2023: High-flying Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad; eye hat-trick of wins

    Recent Stories

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Turning Point' and 'Viking Wolf' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Turning Point' and 'Viking Wolf' are a must-watch

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts hung assembly BJP Congress neck to neck gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts hung assembly; BJP-Cong neck-to-neck

    Karnataka Election 2023 Vote share similar to 2018 battle predicts Asianet News Jan Ki Baat opinion poll gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Vote share similar to 2018 battle, predicts Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts parties region-wise fate AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts parties region-wise fate

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Hanan Hamid eliminated from show; Here's why anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Hanan Hamid eliminated from show; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon