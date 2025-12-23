After India’s U19 Asia Cup final loss to Pakistan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was booed by fans outside the stadium. A viral video showed the 14-year-old being heckled after his quickfire knock and on-field exchange, despite a strong tournament.

India U19 batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the target for Pakistan fans following their team’s victory over the Boys in Blue in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final defeat at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, November 21. India’s hopes of lifting the U19 Asia Cup were dashed after losing to Pakistan in the final.

Chasing a mammoth 348-run target, Indian batters appeared to succumb to scoreboard pressure as they were bundled for 156, losing the match by a massive 192-run margin, handing Pakistan their second U19 Asia Cup triumph. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had a good outing in the tournament, failed to make a significant impact as he was dismissed for 26 off 10 balls, including three fours and a six, at a strike rate of 260.

Suryavanshi’s dismissal after a quickfire innings triggered a collapse in the batting line-up as India were reduced to 68/5 inside the powerplay before the innings completely fell apart, with India bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs, ending their hopes of reclaiming the U19 Asia Cup title. Also, Vaibhav was involved in a verbal altercation with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza, who dismissed the opener to give his side a big breakthrough.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Targeted by Pakistan Fans

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was one of the key players for India heading into the final against Pakistan, but his dismissal and the team’s heavy defeat saw him become a target of hostile reactions from sections of the crowd outside the ICC Academy Ground. The 14-year-old star batter’s verbal altercation with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza added fuel to the atmosphere.

In a video that went viral on social media, Vaibhav can be seen exiting the ICC Academy Ground, along with a member of India U19 support staff, following the Boys in Blue's defeat to Pakistan in the final. However, Pakistan fans, who were waiting outside the ground to catch a glimpse of their players, were heard booing and heckling the Indian batting sensation as he walked past them.

However, Vaibhav was apparently unfazed by the hostile reactions and walked past the crowd without responding.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was at the centre of attention throughout the U19 Asia Cup 2025, given his rapid rise following his breakthrough IPL 2025 and fearless batting approach, which has made him one of the most talked-about young talents in Indian cricket despite the setback in the final.

How Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Perform in the U19 Asia Cup?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi landed in Dubai, alongside his U19 India teammates, on the back of a decent outing for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, where he amassed 197 runs, including a century, at an average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 168.37 in seven matches. Suryavanshi was the youngest player to score a century in the history of SMAT.

In India’s opening match against the UAE, Vaibhav played a phenomenal knock of 171 off 95 balls, completing a century in just 56 balls, and powered the side to a record total of 433/4, before crushing the hosts by 234 runs. Thereafter, Vaibhav failed to maintain consistency as his scores in the next four matches read - 5, 50, 6, and 26, crossing the fifty-run mark just once, that too against minnows Malaysia.

In the U19 Asia Cup 2025, Vaibhav finished as India’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 261 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 182.52 in five matches.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will return to action for Bihar in the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting on Wednesday, December 24.