Rohit Sharma is set to return to domestic cricket for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after seven years. The move is aimed at staying match-fit for ODIs, including the 2027 World Cup, and his arrival in Jaipur sparked massive fan frenzy.

Former India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma will return to domestic cricket for Mumbai in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will begin on Wednesday, December 24. Mumbai will begin their quest for the fifth Vijay Hazare Trophy title when they take on Sikkim in an Elite Group C match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will be Rohit Sharma’s first appearance in the tournament since 2018, when he played the knockout matches for Mumbai. The veteran Indian batter confirmed his availability for the domestic List-A tournament to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and has been in the Mumbai squad for the first two matches of the tournament. Sharma’s last appearance in domestic cricket was in a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir in Mumbai in January this year.

Rohit Sharma is set to make his competitive return after the ODI series against South Africa, where he amassed 146 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.67 in three matches.

Rohit Sharma’s Craze in Jaipur Ahead of VHT Clash

As Rohit Sharma prepares to make a comeback in domestic cricket with his appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, fans could not contain the excitement of witnessing the Indian star batter in action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen mobbed by the fans, who were trying to click pictures and take videos with the former India captain as he arrived at the venue, forcing security to intervene while fans chanted his name and rushed to catch a glimpse.

The craze was evident, given that Rohit was making his first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance in seven years, making the moment special for fans present at the venue.

Over the course of his 19 years of List-A, including ODIs, Rohit Sharma has featured in only 18 matches for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with most of his List-A appearances coming at the international level. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the veteran Indian batter has scored 581 runs, including three fifties and a century, at an average of 38.7 in 18 matches.

Rohit Sharma’s vast international commitments for close to two decades of his career have limited his appearances for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, making a return to the tournament a rare occasion for the Indian star batter.

Why Rohit Sharma is Playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

After retiring from the T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma is solely focusing on ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Though Rohit has not officially committed his availability for the tournament, his participation in the ODI series against Australia and South Africa suggested his willingness to feature for India in the marquee event.

Since Rohit Sharma is playing one format, the appearances in international cricket will be limited, and the BCCI reportedly wanted him and Virat Kohli, who will play for Delhi in VHT, to play domestic tournaments to stay match-fit and remain in contention for future ODI selections. Rohit was initially unavailable for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but later confirmed his availability to the Mumbai Cricket Association.

With the next ODI series against New Zealand taking place in January, Rohit Sharma’s participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is also being seen as a move to stay in the selectors’ radar through consistent domestic exposure. It was reported that Rohit would feature in the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but Mumbai later confirmed he will feature in two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur is expected to be packed with a crowd, as Rohit Sharma returns to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a gap of seven years, generating massive excitement among fans.