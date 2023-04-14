Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'Getting better with each passing day' - Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 7:35 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is missing out on leading Delhi Capitals while recovering from his horrific car crash. Meanwhile, he is around the DC camp, as he has admitted to missing out on all the fun but has also assured that he is recovering fast.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    Delhi Capitals' (DC's) skipper Rishabh Pant caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the team's training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ahead of its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Pant is rehabilitating and recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. 

    When asked about his recovery, Pant told DC, "I am recovering very well, and I'm getting better with each passing day. I visited the National Cricket Academy, and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So, I met the team. I just saw how the team's practice is carrying on. I love to be around the boys, and I am missing it."

    article_image2

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    The wicketkeeper-batter also wished the team ahead of its upcoming encounter versus RCB, "My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I wish them all the best for their next match."  The DC will be taking on RCB in Bengaluru on Saturday. 

    IPL 2023: Here's what Rahul Tewatia told Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh slammed him for 5 sixes

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings aims to fix batting woes, Lucknow Super Giants gazes top spot

    IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Winless Delhi Capitals needs to fire in unison to effect turnaround

    IPL 2023: MI's Suryakumar Yadav sends 'special' message to Shubman Gill after GT's win over PBKS

    IPL 2023: High-flying Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad; eye hat-trick of wins

    WPL to be held in February with larger window in home and away format

    Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shock fans with their intimate dance moves, WATCH VIDEO

    IPL 2023: Here's what Rahul Tewatia told Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh slammed him for 5 sixes

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photoshoot: Actress flaunts her curvy body in BOLD black thigh-slit dress

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings aims to fix batting woes, Lucknow Super Giants gazes top spot

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

