IPL 2023: 'Getting better with each passing day' - Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is missing out on leading Delhi Capitals while recovering from his horrific car crash. Meanwhile, he is around the DC camp, as he has admitted to missing out on all the fun but has also assured that he is recovering fast.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals' (DC's) skipper Rishabh Pant caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the team's training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ahead of its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Pant is rehabilitating and recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

When asked about his recovery, Pant told DC, "I am recovering very well, and I'm getting better with each passing day. I visited the National Cricket Academy, and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So, I met the team. I just saw how the team's practice is carrying on. I love to be around the boys, and I am missing it."

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE