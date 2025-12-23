Rohit Sharma scolds paparazzi at Mumbai airport before departing for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025‑26 with Mumbai.

Team India veteran Rohit Sharma was visibly irritated at Mumbai airport and scolded paparazzi for filming him as he departed for Jaipur ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025‑26. In a video circulating on X, the 38‑year‑old sternly told photographers “Arre band karo” (stop recording), making his displeasure clear before boarding his flight.

Rohit Sharma arrived in Jaipur late on Monday alongside Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur. The domestic giants are placed in Group C and will open their campaign against Sikkim on December 24. Two days later, they are scheduled to face Uttarakhand in their second fixture of the tournament.

Mumbai’s squad features familiar names including Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian. Rohit will be expected to lead from the front with his batting form, having recently climbed to the No.1 ODI ranking. His rise came after a prolific series against Australia, where he scored 202 runs in three innings, including a century in Sydney. He followed that with two brisk half‑centuries in the home series against South Africa.

The Nagpur‑born batter last featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy back in 2018, appearing in the semi‑final against Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He managed only 17 runs in that game, though Mumbai advanced to victory. Across 18 matches in the competition, Rohit Sharma has accumulated 581 runs at an average of 38.73, with one century and three fifties to his name.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy remains a prestigious domestic one‑day competition, and Mumbai will look to reclaim glory under the guidance of their senior stars. Karnataka enter the 2025‑26 edition as defending champions, having defeated Vidarbha in last season’s final.