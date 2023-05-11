Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Has role of 'anchors' become outdated in T20 cricket? PBKS' Liam Livingstone shares view

    Though Liam Livingstone doesn't like the term "anchor", the Punjab Kings star believes the batting approach of teams will vary as everyone plays the game in a "very different way".

    IPL 2023: Has role of 'anchors' become outdated in T20 cricket? PBKS' Liam Livingstone shares view snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    He might be known for his ability to hit massive sixes from ball one but England and Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone doesn't feel that the role of anchors has become redundant in T20 cricket. Though he doesn't like the term "anchor", the 29-year-old believes the batting approach of teams will vary as everyone plays the game in a "very different way".

    Recently, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said that the role of anchors was probably dying in the shortest format. The approach of the now injured KL Rahul and former India captain Virat Kohli has also come under the scanner in the ongoing IPL as they both have tried to take the game deep rather than going on all out attack mode.

    Also read: IPL 2023: Days after spat with Gambhir, Virat Kohli attempts to make peace with video on 'grudges' - WATCH

    "It depends in each team, everybody plays the game in a very different way. I don't like the term anchor either. Every team has different players and it is all about every player having a key role in how to play," Livingstone told PTI when asked if the role of anchors had become outdated in T20 cricket.

    Livingstone, who had his best season in the IPL last year, had joined the Punjab Kings squad later this season as he was completing his knee injury-related rehabilitation. He is happy being back on the field after a long recovery process and is keen to take his team to the play-offs.

    Punjab have had an inconsistent season and need to win their remaining three games to make the play-offs. He has been scoring at a high pace as usual, having made 172 runs at 163.81 strike-rate.

    "It feels nice to be back playing. It has been a while since I played, good time to reflect and work on my game and now really nice to be back enjoying playing cricket."

    On the Punjab's run so far, he added: "It has been very up and down."

    "We have played some good cricket at times but lost crucial moments throughout the season. We now have to win three out of three so everyone is excited for what is to come," he said ahead of the must win clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

    Also read: IPL 2023: Daren Ganga feels change in franchise might work for struggling KKR's Sunil Narine

    With the growing number of franchise leagues around the world, it is becoming increasingly difficult to play all three formats. Livingstone, who was gutted after being injured on his Test debut in Pakistan in December, wants to keep plying his trade in global franchise cricket and at the same time, he hopes to wear whites for England again.

    "It has become harder and harder to play all three formats but there are players playing all of them. Nobody knows how the next few years is going to look. I am enjoying my cricket and over the next few years I hope I can playing leagues all around the world as I really enjoy it."

    On injuring his knee in the Rawalpindi Test, he added: "It was such a shame. I was obviously a massive dream for me all my life to play Test cricket. But it is all part of professional sport. Hopefully, there will be more opportunities further down the line."

    Livingstone has also played 12 ODIs and 29 T20 Internationals for England.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Days after spat, Virat Kohli attempts to make peace with Gautam Gambhir with video on 'grudges' watch snt

    IPL 2023: Days after spat with Gambhir, Virat Kohli attempts to make peace with video on 'grudges' - WATCH

    IPL 2023: Should Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma take a break ahead of WTC Final? Daren Ganga responds snt

    IPL 2023: Should Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma take a break ahead of WTC Final? Daren Ganga responds

    IPL 2023: Daren Ganga feels change in franchise might work for struggling KKR's Sunil Narine snt

    IPL 2023: Daren Ganga feels change in franchise might work for struggling KKR's Sunil Narine

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Smart bowling sees CSK succeed by 27 runs; puts DC in tough spot for playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2023: Smart bowling sees CSK succeed by 27 runs; puts DC in tough spot for playoffs

    IPL 2023, KKR vs RR preview: Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs RR: Resurgent Kolkata faces struggling Rajasthan, aims to break into top-4

    Recent Stories

    Were satisfied CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis welcome SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis AJR

    'We're satisfied': CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis welcome SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis

    West Bengal doctor recounts 7-day ordeal during Manipur violence; Read

    West Bengal doctor recounts 7-day ordeal during Manipur violence; Read

    Anjali Arora SEXY Photos: Actress flaunts her toned body in hot beach attires vma

    Anjali Arora SEXY Photos: Actress flaunts her toned body in hot beach attires

    Another feather in Bengaluru cap MG Road is India No 1 High Street complete list here gcw

    Another feather in Bengaluru's cap: MG Road is India's No.1 High Street; complete list here

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh relationship: Actress reveals SECRETS to happy marriage; here's what she said RBA

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh relationship: Actress reveals SECRETS to happy marriage; here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon