    IPL 2023: 'Tonman' Shubman Gill hands GT 34-run win over SRH and a playoff berth, Twitter amazed

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans came up with a gusty performance, pummeling SunRisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Ahmedabad on Monday, thanks to centurion Shubman Gill, besides sealing its place in the playoff.

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderanad: 'Tonman' Shubman Gill hands GT 34-run win over SRH and a playoff berth, Twitter amazed-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 15, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

    It was a dominating performance by defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 62 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The hosts registered an emphatic 34-run victory, thanks to young opener Shubman Gill's prolific hundred, while the success also helped them to seal their place in the playoff.

    After winning the coin toss, SRH opted to bowl, as despite losing Wriddhiman Saha (0) in the third ball of the match to senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar with nothing on the board, Gill (101) and Sai Sudharsan (47) contributed to a 147-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter was sent packing by pacer Marco Jansen in the 15th, while it was GT's best IPL stand to date.

    Following Sudharsan's dismissal, Gujarat collapsed like a pile of cards. While Gill slammed his maiden IPL century at this time, he fell to Bhuvneshwar in the final over before the side settled for a par total of 188/9. The opener also became the first IPL centurion for the hosts.

    For Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar grabbed a five-for and nailed it with his economy, while his figures of 5/19 were the best for the side in the IPL, besides becoming only the third IPL player with a couple of fifers. In the final over, Anmolpreet Singh replaced pacer T Natarajan as the Impact Player, while Yash Dayal came in for Gill.

    During the chase, the SunRisers began on a dangerous note, losing four for 29 by the fifth over of the PP and was down to 59/7 by the ninth, which was enough to indicate 'GAME OVER' for them. Nevertheless, Heinrich Klaasen (64) and Bhuvneshwar (27) put on a 68-run partnership for the eighth wicket to give the Orange Army a glimmer of hope.

    However, in the 17th, senior seamer Mohammed Shami broke the stand by cleaning up Klaasen, who had brought up his second IPL 50. Eventually, SRH finished on 154/9, as the Titans got the job done by 34 runs and sealed a place in the playoffs. For the hosts, pacer Mohit Sharma grasped four, while Shami was rock-solid with his economy. In the meantime, the defeat also shut the door of any playoff chances for the visitors.

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
