    IPL 2023: 'Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to do wonders for Indian cricket' - Hardik Pandya after GT conquers CSK

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans trounced Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the event's opening in Ahmedabad on Friday, while the GT bowlers undid Ruturaj Gaikwad's innings for CSK. However, Hardik Pandya was all-praise for the Indian opener.

    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's dazzling knock of 92 was unsuccessful in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT). Still, the opposition captain, Hardik Pandya, praised him, saying he would do wonders for Indian cricket.

    Gaikwad's classy knock off just 50 balls, from which he struck four boundaries and nine sixes, took CSK to 178/7. The Titans, however, chased down the target with four balls to spare, riding on Shubman Gill's 63 off 36 balls on Friday. "Some of the shots he played was nothing to do with the bowling. There were some amazing shots. Full credit to him for the way he batted, and if he continues to do so, he will do wonders for Indian cricket. He has the game, and when the time comes, I am sure the Indian cricket team will back him enough," Pandya told reporters at the post-match conference.

    The 26-year-old Gaikwad has played nine Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) after debuting in July 2021, scoring 135 runs at a modest average of 16.87. He also played one One-Day International (ODI) in 2022. Pandya said the way Gaikwad was batting on Friday. It was getting difficult to bowl at him.

    "We all know what kind of a player he [Gaikwad] is. It looked like, at one time, CSK would score 220-230. We were finding it difficult on what area we should bowl at him. I genuinely felt we would not get him out at all. He is an all-round cricketer. Some of the shots he played were not bad but good balls, which makes a lot of difference. As a bowling unit and captain, that made my job more difficult," the Titans captain said.

    Analysing his side's win in the last over, Pandya said, "A couple of shots from myself and Shubman put us in a difficult situation, but again Rahul [Tewatia] getting the best out of his ability and Rashid coming in and showing what he can do. So overall, we are quite happy, but in a way, we can learn many things from this victory. Even [if] we had lost, we would have learnt a lot of things."

    The Titans needed 41 off the last five overs, but CSK managed to take the game down to the wire. It required a cameo from Rashid Khan (10 not out off three balls) to settle the nerves in the Titans dressing room. "It's excellent to start with a win. What Rashid did, we expected from him. We showed a lot of trust and confidence in his batting, which he had repeatedly demonstrated when we lost Kane [injured while fielding during CSK innings], which put us a little back," he remarked.

    "It's not too long. It was five overs and 40 runs; we would have got it any day, just that we lost one too many wickets. It boils down to the shot I played and the shot Shubman played. It's not about blaming. It is accepting our mistakes. Within the team, we have set quite a high standard. Even if we had lost the game, we would have said we were not at our best but still competing," added Pandya.

    When talking about his bowling unit, Pandya declared, "As bowlers, we are bound to be put under pressure at some point. My job is effortless: let them [bowlers] do what they are good at. And, if they are confused, I am always standing by their side. I am fortunate. I have so many talented bowlers. I just backed them. It is elementary. They can bluff the batters but not me. When something happens, my rule is: I always back my bowlers until I know what they are doing."

    (With inputs from PTI)

