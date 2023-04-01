IPL 2023: 'Could have done a bit more with the batsmanship' - MS Dhoni on CSK's opening loss to GT

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings was off to a losing start, going down to Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on Friday, while the former's MS Dhoni felt that his side was undone by its batting.

Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni felt its middle overs batting let them down in its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. With opener Ruturaj Gaikwad going strong, CSK looked on course for a 200-plus total before Titans stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs. CSK eventually managed 178/7, which Titans chased down with four balls to spare and five wickets in hand. "We all knew there would be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj was brilliant. He times the ball well and is a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options is pleasing to watch. I think it's important for the youngsters to step in," said Dhoni referring to Gaikwad's 92 off 50 balls. ALSO READ: IPL 2023, LSG VS DC - EYES ON ENFORCER MARSH AS DELHI LOOKS TO CORNER UNDER-PRESSURE RAHUL'S LUCKNOW

Dhoni, however, praised IPL debutant Rajvardhan Hangargekar who took three wickets. "I think Raj has pace and will improve with time. I think the bowlers will get better. A no-ball is in your control, so you need to work on that. I felt two left armers would be a better option, so I went ahead. Shivam [Dube] was an option, but I felt comfortable with the bowlers overall," said Dhoni.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was pleased with the team's performance. "We put ourselves in a difficult situation, but Rahul and Rashid did well. We were happy at the mid-innings because at one point they looked like getting 200, but we got those couple of wickets to pull things back." ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Gill's sensationalism allows GT to get title defence underway with a win vs CSK; Twitter gladdened

