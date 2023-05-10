Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans players to don lavender-coloured kits in final home game; here's why

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans plays its final home match in Ahmedabad on Monday against SunRisers Hyderabad. In this contest, GT would be sporting lavender-coloured kits to support the fight against cancer.

    PTI News
    First Published May 10, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Defending champion Gujarat Titans' (GT) players will wear lavender jerseys during its last home game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on May 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in support of the fight against cancer. The Hardik Pandya-led team faces former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its last home match of this IPL.

    The initiative aims to highlight the critical issue of cancer, which significantly contributes to morbidity and mortality in India and worldwide. A release said that the choice of lavender, a colour symbolising all types of cancer, is a powerful reminder of the many lives affected by this devastating disease. By wearing lavender jerseys, GT aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, emphasising the crucial role that lifestyle changes can play in combating cancer, it added.

    Through this initiative, the GT hopes to inspire people to learn more about cancer prevention and the necessary lifestyle changes, along with regular screening for early detection that can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease. GT captain Hardik Pandya said, "Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe. We feel responsible for raising awareness about this deadly disease as a team."

    "Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions inspire others to take preventive measures and support those fighting this battle," added Pandya. Globally, cancer ranks as the second most common cause of death, leading to approximately 9.9 million fatalities in 2020.

    The last decade saw the worldwide incidence of cancer surge by 26 per cent, while cancer-related deaths saw a 21 per cent increase. In India, there is a one in nine chance of an individual developing cancer during their lifetime. The projected number of new cancer cases in the country for 2022 stood at over 14.16 lakhs, with an anticipated 12.8 per cent rise in cancer incidence by 2025 compared to 2020.

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 2:27 PM IST
