Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Is playing risky cricket the new trend? MI skipper Rohit Sharma answers post-RCB success

    First Published May 10, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Mumbai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the former's skipper Rohit Sharma feels that playing risky cricket is a new trend, which is paying off.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma feels most teams, including his own, are taking risks in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), which is paying them rich dividends. Chasing a stiff 200-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MI on Tuesday romped home in 16.3 overs.

    "We restricted them to less than 200. It was a great effort. It could have been 220 or more. I am still determining what a safe score is. In the last four games, we have seen excess of 200 have been scored. Most of the teams are taking risks, and it is coming off," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    "The batters are taking risks, and 200-plus scores are being chased. The mindset of the batters is to do something special for the team, and it is coming off as well," added Rohit. Rohit praised the star performers of his team, including Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    "It is a good pitch. If you apply yourselves, you can get runs. Those four guys played well. Akash [Madhwal] was with us last year as well. We saw the skill set. We wanted to give him a role. He is quite confident. He leads his Uttarakhand team. He knows what field he needs," Rohit continued.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Suryakumar Yadav's magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    RCB skipper Faf du Plessis felt they were 20 runs short. "I think at least 20, the context of the wickets so far this season, anything under 220 with MI's batting line-up. They are a strong side. They bat deep. We didn't capitalise on the last five overs (of our innings), so very disappointed," he said.

    article_image5

    Image credit: PTI

    Du Plessis was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball 83-run knock for MI. "[SKY] He's one of the best. When he gets going, he's tough to bowl too. So many options you can't shut him down. [Siraj] He's been fantastic. The nature of T20 cricket is bowlers will be under pressure. That is the nature of the beast, long batting line-ups, and guys will come out and play positively," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB Pakistan Cricket Board objects venue shift to Sri Lanka, mulls boycotting continental competition-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB objects venue shift to Sri Lanka, mulls boycotting continental competition

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Suryakumar Yadav magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th-ayh

    IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th

    IPL 2023 rajasthan royals Trent Boult who gave up NZ contract expresses big desire to play ODI World Cup 2023 in India snt

    RR's Trent Boult, who gave up NZ contract, expresses 'big desire' to play ODI World Cup 2023 in India

    IPL 2023, CSK vs DC preview: Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi Capitals, loaction, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings faces resurgent Delhi Capitals in push for playoffs berth

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra was bullied during her teenage years in the US? Know the story in detail ADC

    Priyanka Chopra was bullied during her teenage years in the US? Know the story in detail

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals some inside information about the popular TV show RBA

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals some inside information about the popular TV show

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB Pakistan Cricket Board objects venue shift to Sri Lanka, mulls boycotting continental competition-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB objects venue shift to Sri Lanka, mulls boycotting continental competition

    Jodi: Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira's Punjabi movie mints Rs 8 crores across globe vma

    Jodi: Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira's Punjabi movie mints Rs 8 crores across globe

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6 3 inch and 6 9 inch display Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon