IPL 2023: Is playing risky cricket the new trend? MI skipper Rohit Sharma answers post-RCB success

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Mumbai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the former's skipper Rohit Sharma feels that playing risky cricket is a new trend, which is paying off.

Image credit: PTI

Record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma feels most teams, including his own, are taking risks in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), which is paying them rich dividends. Chasing a stiff 200-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MI on Tuesday romped home in 16.3 overs. "We restricted them to less than 200. It was a great effort. It could have been 220 or more. I am still determining what a safe score is. In the last four games, we have seen excess of 200 have been scored. Most of the teams are taking risks, and it is coming off," said Rohit at the post-match presentation. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: PTI

"The batters are taking risks, and 200-plus scores are being chased. The mindset of the batters is to do something special for the team, and it is coming off as well," added Rohit. Rohit praised the star performers of his team, including Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal.

Image credit: PTI

"It is a good pitch. If you apply yourselves, you can get runs. Those four guys played well. Akash [Madhwal] was with us last year as well. We saw the skill set. We wanted to give him a role. He is quite confident. He leads his Uttarakhand team. He knows what field he needs," Rohit continued. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Suryakumar Yadav's magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th

Image credit: PTI

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis felt they were 20 runs short. "I think at least 20, the context of the wickets so far this season, anything under 220 with MI's batting line-up. They are a strong side. They bat deep. We didn't capitalise on the last five overs (of our innings), so very disappointed," he said.

Image credit: PTI