'Don't care what people say': RCB star Virat Kohli reveals not giving credit to himself despite 6 centuries

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli slammed his sixth competition hundred on Thursday against SunRisers Hyderabad. In what was his maiden event century in six years, he does not care what people have to say about him, despite not having given himself enough credit.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli feels that he doesn't give himself enough credit for scoring six Indian Premier League (IPL) hundreds. But he couldn't care less about critics, who are always pointing fingers at his middling strike rate. Kohli smashed his way to 100 off 63 balls in a perfect chase as RCB kept itself in playoff contention after chasing a target of 187 against wooden spooner former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis (71) added 172 for the opening stand as RCB won by eight wickets. "I never look at past numbers. I put myself under so much stress already. It is my sixth IPL hundred. I don't give myself enough credit sometimes despite playing impact knocks. [So], I don't care what anyone says on the outside. Because that is their opinion," said Kohli at the post-match presentation, when asked about his not-so-great record against SRH.

Kohli, who has faced criticism for his mid-130s strike rate, didn't forget to remind people how he has shouldered responsibility for his team in the franchise and national cricket. "When you are in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket. I have done that for a long time. It is not like when I play, I don't win games for my team. I take pride in playing according to the situation," said Kohli, who was named 'Player of the Match'.

Kohli, who has often been panned for slowing down at the middle overs, said he would want to remain true to his technique and avoid playing fancy shots. "I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. We have to play for 12 months of the year. For me, it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. It's Test cricket [coming up] after the IPL. I have to stay true to my technique and find ways to win games for my team," he continued.

"Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. I thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf's been on a different level. I've had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn't transitioning into the middle," felt Kohli. Asked what is the secret about he and du Plessis' performing so well as a pair, Kohli joked, "I think it's the tattoos."

"Very similar to how AB and me batting together. There's a good sense of where we [he and du Plessis] are and how to take the game forward. It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact," Kohli framed.

Talking about crowd support for RCB, even if it was an away match, Kohli said, "Blessed and grateful for the support. I told Faf that it was like a home game, cheering for RCB and taking my name as well. I feel you can't create this. I haven't forced anyone to support me. It's an amazing position to be in that you can provide happiness to so many people."

Du Plessis said his team were clinical with the bat and the ball. We were clinical with the bat today and the ball last game. Kohli and I complement each other well, hit different areas and are good mates on and off well, which works for us. "Taking the momentum home is key. Away conditions are tough. Chinnaswamy will be amazing for another must-win game for us," he concluded.