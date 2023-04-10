IPL 2023, DC vs MI: In search of maiden triumph, Delhi and Mumbai expect local talent to deliver

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals hosts Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, as both teams will be eyeing their maiden season conquest. Meanwhile, they would also be expecting their local talents to deliver.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will expect much more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. It is challenging to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering, and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Delhi is being forced to return to the drawing board after three losses in as many games, while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments. Delhi's top-order was 'Boulted' in the last game, raising questions about opener Prithvi Shaw's ability against fast bowling. He has been dismissed differently -- pace, bounce and swing, in his three innings, and there needs to be a quick fix to his technical issues.

With wickets falling at the other end, veteran skipper-sum-opener David Warner has got the runs, but it has come at a strike rate of 117. He is expected to do better than that. Getting the opportunity in the absence of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has gone back home to get married, Manish Pandey lasted only one ball, and the veteran batter will be keen to make an impact at Kotla.

Delhi's pacers, including Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, have been taken to the cleaners, and the team must address that issue against Mumbai. A spicy deck was dished out for the opening game in Delhi, with pacers getting plenty of assistance. The conditions might favour them again for the Delhi attack to bounce back. There is a big question mark over the fitness of Khaleel, who injured his hamstring in the game against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Chinaman wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been economical in the spin department. Still, the team expects more from him in the middle overs, while all-rounder Axar Patel has been expensive. "If I could put my finger on it, I'd do something to change it. We need to do more soul-searching as a group and discuss it. Three games in and no wins, you can't afford to get off to bad starts in the IPL," head coach Ricky Ponting said after the loss to the Royals.

The star-studded MI has much to figure out, starting with their explosive top order, which has flattered to deceive so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked good before a beauty of a ball from Tushar Deshpande got the better of him against former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A special knock from young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan, too, is awaited, while million-dollar buy all-rounder Cameron Green is yet to make an impact.

When a batter is out of form, he finds new ways to get out, and that is what is happening with star player Suryakumar Yadav, who would be hoping his unexpected lean run ends on Tuesday. The young Tilak Verma has stood out in an otherwise underperforming batting department. Rohit had no hesitation in saying after the CSK game that the senior players needed to step up.

Squads:

DC: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal.

Match details

Date and day: April 11, 2023 (Tuesday)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

