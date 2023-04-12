IPL 2023: Jos Buttler and all-round RR tame CSK by 3 runs in a thriller; Yellow Army heartbroken

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings suffered its second loss of the season, as Rajasthan Royals beat it by three runs, thanks to Jos Buttler and its all-round bowling show. While the Yellow Army is heartbroken, RR has risen to the tabletop again.

It was another entertaining encounter on display in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), as former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was beaten by former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three runs in Match 17 at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Jos Buttler and an all-round bowling display from RR was enough to get the job done in a thriller that was decided in the last ball. At the same time, the visitors have also risen to the tabletop again, leaving the Yellow Army heartbroken.

Winning the toss, CSK asked RR to bat, as the visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) early in the second over of the PowerPlay (PP) to pacer Tushar Deshpande, with 11 runs on the board. However, opener Jos Buttler (52) and Devdutt Padikkal (38) added 77 for the second wicket to bring Rajasthan's innings instantly back on track.

It was in the ninth when leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja got rid of Buttler, besides losing skipper Sanju Samson (0) in the same over at the same score. However, Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin (30) continued the Royals' steady progress and put on 47 more for the fourth wicket before pacer Akash Singh dismissed the latter in the 15th.

At 142, in the 17th, Buttler was cleaned up by off-spinner Moeen Ali after slamming his 18th IPL half-century, while RR kept losing wickets at every 20-odd runs thereon and eventually finished on an above-par total of 175/8. For CSK, Akash, Deshpande and Jadeja caught a couple of wickets each. Also, the latter was economical, as he also captured his 200th IPL scalp in the process and became the first Indian in the event to do so, besides scoring 2,000 runs.

In the final over, RR had brought in leg-spinner Adam Zampa as its Impact Player (IP), replacing Buttler. As the hosts began their chase, they also lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) in the third over of the PP at 10 to pacer Sandeep Sharma. Nevertheless, a 68-run partnership ensued between Devon Conway (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (31) before the latter was trapped leg-before to Ashwin in the tenth.

Thereon, Chennai began to lose wickets in a heap and was 113/6 by the 15th, losing Conway after he had struck his fourth IPL 50. Ravindra Jadeja (25*) and MS Dhoni (32) took charge of the innings as things went into the final over, with 20 needed off the last six balls. It was eventually down to five off the final delivery. Sandeep did well enough to hand the visitors a three-run win, with Ashwin and Chahal claiming a couple each, whereas pacer Kuldeep Sen was quite economical.