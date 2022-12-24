Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How does Sam Curran feel about being most expensive player in IPL auction history? Punjab Kings star reveals

    England's Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL auction history after Punjab Kings bought the youngster for Rs 18.50 crore during the IPL 2023 auction at Kochi.

    ipl 2023 auction How does Sam Curran feel about being most expensive player in IPL auction history? Punjab King star reveals snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    An "overwhelmed" Sam Curran on Friday said he endured a sleepless and nervous night ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, where he became the most expensive player in the history of the T20 league's auction after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings in Kochi. 

    The T20 World Cup player of the tournament was the subject of a heated bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings.

    In the end, Punjab Kings had to spend a fortune to acquire Curran, who received the highest-ever offer, surpassing the previous most significant purchase by Rajasthan Royals in 2021 of South African all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore.

    Also read: IPL 2023 Auction: Meme fest after Sam Curran becomes most expensive player as Punjab Kings shells Rs 18.50 cr

    "I didn't sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that," Curran said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live Auction Special'. 

    The 24-year-old all-rounder said he is happy to be back with the Punjab outfit, with whom he made his IPL debut in 2019. Punjab Kings were then known as Kings XI Punjab. 

    "Obviously, going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English team mates as well," Curran said. 

    Coming off a brilliant T20 World Cup outing, Curran just can't wait to start his new journey with Punjab Kings in the IPL. 

    Also read: IPL 2023 Auction: Ben Stokes' unique 'yellow' message after reuniting with MS Dhoni in CSK leaves fans stoked

    "Yeah, I think it will be very different, but like I said, I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well, so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar team mates who'll help me. And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I've come off a fantastic World Cup. And yeah, it's amazing, I'm just incredibly excited, it's just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it's incredibly exciting," he said. 

    "A massively big opportunity, which I'm so excited about, it's incredible as you can probably imagine. There are so many things running through my mind and yeah it's absolutely incredible, very overwhelmed," Curran concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 Auction: Aaron Finch not amused by Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green drawing big bucks-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Finch not amused by Curran, Stokes and Green drawing big bucks

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test Mirpur Magnificent Rishabh Pant, steady Shreyas Iyer put India in command in on Day 2 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Magnificent Pant, steady Iyer put India in command on Day 2

    IPL 2023 Auction: Akash Ambani reveals why Mumbai Indians bid big for Cameron Green snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Akash Ambani reveals why Mumbai Indians bid big for Cameron Green

    IPL 2023 Auction: Brian Lara explains what 'great asset' Harry Brook will bring to SunRisers Hyderabad's table snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Brian Lara explains what 'great asset' Harry Brook will bring to SunRisers Hyderabad's table

    Kerala likely to get its first international cricket stadium soon

    Kerala likely to get its first international cricket stadium soon

    Recent Stories

    TTD opens online ticket booking for Vaikunta Ekadashi special darshan in January 2023; know steps to book - adt

    TTD opens online ticket booking for Vaikunta Ekadashi special darshan in January 2023; here's how to book

    Minnesota Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details AJR

    Minnesota's Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details

    'Khujli wala Kuttaaa': KRK slammed by netizens for trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's relationship vma

    'Khujli wala Kuttaaa': KRK slammed by netizens for trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's relationship

    Maharashtra BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, three others injured as car plunges into 50-ft ditch in Satara district AJR

    Maharashtra BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, three others injured as car plunges into 50-ft ditch in Satara district

    IMD issues dense fog warning over parts of North India till December 27; all you need to know AJR

    IMD issues dense fog warning over parts of North India till December 27; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon