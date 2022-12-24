How does Sam Curran feel about being most expensive player in IPL auction history? Punjab Kings star reveals

England's Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL auction history after Punjab Kings bought the youngster for Rs 18.50 crore during the IPL 2023 auction at Kochi.

An "overwhelmed" Sam Curran on Friday said he endured a sleepless and nervous night ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, where he became the most expensive player in the history of the T20 league's auction after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings in Kochi.

The T20 World Cup player of the tournament was the subject of a heated bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings.

In the end, Punjab Kings had to spend a fortune to acquire Curran, who received the highest-ever offer, surpassing the previous most significant purchase by Rajasthan Royals in 2021 of South African all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore.

"I didn't sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that," Curran said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live Auction Special'.

The 24-year-old all-rounder said he is happy to be back with the Punjab outfit, with whom he made his IPL debut in 2019. Punjab Kings were then known as Kings XI Punjab.

"Obviously, going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English team mates as well," Curran said.

Coming off a brilliant T20 World Cup outing, Curran just can't wait to start his new journey with Punjab Kings in the IPL.

"Yeah, I think it will be very different, but like I said, I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well, so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar team mates who'll help me. And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I've come off a fantastic World Cup. And yeah, it's amazing, I'm just incredibly excited, it's just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it's incredibly exciting," he said.

"A massively big opportunity, which I'm so excited about, it's incredible as you can probably imagine. There are so many things running through my mind and yeah it's absolutely incredible, very overwhelmed," Curran concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)