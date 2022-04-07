From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On World Health Day, let's look at ten Indian cricketers who have proved to be absolute fitness freaks.

    Fitness is an essential aspect of any athlete's lifestyle. Over the years, Indian cricketers have also emphasised the importance of staying fit to improve one's performance and overall well-being.

    On World Health Day, let's look at ten Indian cricketers who have proved to be absolute fitness freaks.

    Indian pacer Navdeep Saini is known for bowling quick, and he credits his strict workout for taking his game to another level. The Delhi lad keeps his fans posted with his workout routine on social media and has continued to stun his fans with his chiselled, muscular physique.

    'Hustle,' says Mayank Agarwal as he posted his latest workout session on Instagram. Although the Punjab Kings captain is busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, it can be very well seen that the cricketer takes time out to ensure he sticks to his fitness routine.

    Bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar is among the newbies who have inspired many with his cricketing skills and has become a fitness icon in recent times. Chahar focuses on a full-body workout and works on his core to strengthen it.

    Inspired by his friend and former captain, Virat Kohli, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has impressed several fans with his dedication to his fitness goals. The Gujarat Titans captain may have struggled to find his form, but Pandya remains focused on his workout routines.

    One of the best fielders in world cricket, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja swears by his workout routines. Apart from running and horse riding, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain pays a lot of attention to weight training to maintain excellent fitness levels.

    When it comes to workouts, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant leaves no stones unturned as he frequently engages in intense workout sessions. From performing handstands to lighting heavyweights, the Delhi Capitals' captain has become quite a hit among fitness enthusiasts.

    When Jasprit Bumrah broke into the cricketing scene, he was the lanky bowler with an unusual bowling action. However, the Indian pacer has become the country's No.1 bowler over the years, thanks to his dedicated fitness routines.

    Indian opening batter and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul continues to vow his fans with several insane workout videos and photos on Instagram from time to time. Known for his calm attitude, his intensity during a workout session comes as a breath of fresh air.

    Also read: 10 mind-boggling KL Rahul tattoos that will inspire you to get inked

    Shreyas Iyer has been an absolute revelation for the Indian cricket team. The sensational batter and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper has impressed cricket lovers with his skills and his crazy workout sessions. Regardless, his workouts prove that the cricketer has invested a lot of time developing his core strength.

    Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the finest and fittest cricketers in the country. From being a chubby debutant to now a chiselled athlete, the former Indian skipper has come a long way in his fitness journey. An inspiration to many, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star focuses on weight training, eating healthy, and giving the body the right amount of rest. Keep the grind on!

