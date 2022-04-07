From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

On World Health Day, let's look at ten Indian cricketers who have proved to be absolute fitness freaks.

Image Credit: Instagram

Fitness is an essential aspect of any athlete's lifestyle. Over the years, Indian cricketers have also emphasised the importance of staying fit to improve one's performance and overall well-being. On World Health Day, let's look at ten Indian cricketers who have proved to be absolute fitness freaks.

Image Credit: Navdeep Saini Instagram

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini is known for bowling quick, and he credits his strict workout for taking his game to another level. The Delhi lad keeps his fans posted with his workout routine on social media and has continued to stun his fans with his chiselled, muscular physique.

Image Credit: Mayank Agarwal Instagram

'Hustle,' says Mayank Agarwal as he posted his latest workout session on Instagram. Although the Punjab Kings captain is busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, it can be very well seen that the cricketer takes time out to ensure he sticks to his fitness routine.

Image Credit: Deepak Chahar Instagram

Bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar is among the newbies who have inspired many with his cricketing skills and has become a fitness icon in recent times. Chahar focuses on a full-body workout and works on his core to strengthen it.

Image Credit: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Inspired by his friend and former captain, Virat Kohli, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has impressed several fans with his dedication to his fitness goals. The Gujarat Titans captain may have struggled to find his form, but Pandya remains focused on his workout routines.

Image Credit: Ravindra Jadeja Instagram

One of the best fielders in world cricket, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja swears by his workout routines. Apart from running and horse riding, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain pays a lot of attention to weight training to maintain excellent fitness levels.

Image Credit: Rishabh Pant Instagram

When it comes to workouts, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant leaves no stones unturned as he frequently engages in intense workout sessions. From performing handstands to lighting heavyweights, the Delhi Capitals' captain has become quite a hit among fitness enthusiasts.

Image Credit: Jasprit Bumrah Instagram

When Jasprit Bumrah broke into the cricketing scene, he was the lanky bowler with an unusual bowling action. However, the Indian pacer has become the country's No.1 bowler over the years, thanks to his dedicated fitness routines.

Image Credit: KL Rahul Instagram

Indian opening batter and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul continues to vow his fans with several insane workout videos and photos on Instagram from time to time. Known for his calm attitude, his intensity during a workout session comes as a breath of fresh air.

Image Credit: Shreyas Iyer Instagram

Shreyas Iyer has been an absolute revelation for the Indian cricket team. The sensational batter and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper has impressed cricket lovers with his skills and his crazy workout sessions. Regardless, his workouts prove that the cricketer has invested a lot of time developing his core strength.

Image Credit: Virat Kohli Instagram