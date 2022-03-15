Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson joins Delhi Capitals' camp; says excited to learn from Ponting

    Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as their new assistant coach ahead of IPL 2022 season. 

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson named as Delhi Capitals' assistant coach says excited to learn from Ricky Ponting
    Just over ten days before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Delhi Capitals appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their new assistant coach on Tuesday.

    The 40-year-old joins the coaching staff of fellow Australian and Head Coach Ricky Ponting, Assistant Coach Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar and Bowling Coach James Hopes.

    Following his appointment as the Delhi-based franchise's new assistant coach, Shane Watson said he was looking forward to the new opportunity and excited to work under Ricky Ponting.

    "The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I've got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK," Watson said.

    "I've got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It's come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited," added the Australian.

    "With Delhi Capitals, they got great squad, now is the time to win their first title. I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title. Can't wait to get over there," Watson concluded.

    Following this news, fans of the Delhi Capitals took to Twitter to welcome the Australian to the team's coaching ranks.

    Heralded as one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket, Shane Watson was part of two of Australia's World Cup-winning campaigns in the 50 over format -- in 2007 and 2015. Named 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2012 T20 World Cup, Watson has represented Australia in 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The all-rounder has over 7,000 runs and more than 200 wickets to his credit in limited-overs cricket.

    In the Indian Premier League, the Queenslander has played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings and has won the title twice - with RR in 2008 and with CSK in 2018. Watson has 3,875 runs and 92 wickets to his name in the showpiece T20 tournament.

    Delhi Capitals will open their campaign on March 27 against the Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. The franchise is placed in Group A alongside Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

